Joplin, MO

Weekend Wrap (Apr. 2 & 3)

By Andre Louque
 1 day ago
Police take on fire during pursuit; Jasper County Deputy cruiser slammed by stolen pickup

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Jasper County Sheriff’s office released details regarding a police pursuit of a stolen pickup Friday afternoon. Click here to read more.

Police identify victim in homicide case, fire during standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police identify a homicide victim, a case that started as a missing person investigation. Click here to read more.

Homicide victim identified on S Jackson

JOPLIN, Mo. – The two crime scenes, six blocks apart, on Thursday we found to be related early Friday morning when Capt William Davis updated us live. Click here to read more.

Cruisin to Prom in style with students of Joplin High School Special Education Dept

JOPLIN, Mo. – Since 2013 a group of parents has grown to escort kids in the Joplin Special Education Dept to prom in a special or classic car. Click here to read more.

