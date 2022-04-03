ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo has won the best new artist crown at the Grammy Awards, joining esteemed previous company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish. A veteran of the “High School Musical” series, Rodrigo became the breakout music...

Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master turned Grammys royalty

An artist's artist with elastic creative dexterity and high-octane charisma, the already world-class jazzman Jon Batiste has emerged as an unexpected Grammys golden boy. Batiste entered Sunday with 11 Grammy nominations, the most of any artist, spanning the top categories but also a variety of genres and mediums, including R&B, jazz, American roots and contemporary classical.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jon Batiste wins 4 Grammy Awards in early ceremony

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year’s leading nominee. During the show’s pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, best American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media. His song “Freedom” in the music video category beat out several other tough competitors, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. to perform at Grammy Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste and H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced a new round of performers Thursday. Nas and Chris Stapleton have also joined the lineup. In addition, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler...
MUSIC
