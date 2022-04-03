Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Jon Batiste took home the Grammy for album of the year for We Are during Sunday night’s 2022 Grammys.
The singer won over fellow nominees' albums Love for Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga), Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) (Justin Bieber), Planet Her (Deluxe) (Doja Cat), Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish), Back of My Mind (H.E.R.), Montero (Lil Nas X), Sour (Olivia Rodrigo), Evermore (Taylor Swift) and Donda (Kanye West).
After hearing his name, a surprised Batiste took...
