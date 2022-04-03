ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Burned body found in alleyway of Dallas neighborhood, police say

By FOX 4 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a man’s body was found burned in an alleyway Sunday morning. Officers were called out just after...

UPI News

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at a trail ride and concert at 12:13 a.m. where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot injury to the head, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Sachse Human Remains ID’d As Missing Wylie Woman Faiza Fahad

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains discovered by workers on a Sachse property as a Faiza Fahad, a Wylie woman reported missing nearly a year ago. On May 12, 2021 at about 9:10 a.m., Wylie resident Faiza Fahad was seen for the last time when she left her home in the 2100 block of Central Park Drive on foot. She was reported missing soon after. Faiza Fahad (credit: Wylie Police Department) Police said at the time that Fahad was a new mother who had recently moved to the area and did not have a cell phone on her when she went missing. The case went dark for nearly a year. So far, examiners have not said what the cause of death was, and police have not given updates on the case. It is unclear how Fahad got to the property, who she may have been with, or whether or not there was foul play involved. The Wylie Police Department, Sachse Police Department, Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and FBI are working together to find more information.
WYLIE, TX
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Sergeant Arrested For Tampering With Evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police sergeant has been arrested for tampering with physical evidence. In January 2022, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to “destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity,” officials said. After an investigation was initiated, Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers. Months later, on March 29, Martin was arrested pursuant to a Grand Jury Indictment for tampering with physical evidence. Prior to his arrest, Martin was placed on unpaid suspension. He is currently in the Lon Evans Corrections Center.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

3 Injured In Axe Attack At Richardson Coffee Shop

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police responded to an attack involving a axe outside a Richardson coffee shop Friday night, April 1. It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at I Love U A-Latte in the 500 block of W. Campbell Road at Nantucket Drive west of Central Expressway. Witnesses tell CBS 11 the fight started outside the coffee shop and then moved inside. Richardson Police said three people were hurt, including the attacker. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital. One was treated at the scene. Everyone involved knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation, and Richardson Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects. Attack at Richardson coffee shop (CBS 11) The investigation is in its early stages.    
RICHARDSON, TX
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
