Burned body found in alleyway of Dallas neighborhood, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains discovered by workers on a Sachse property as a Faiza Fahad, a Wylie woman reported missing nearly a year ago. On May 12, 2021 at about 9:10 a.m., Wylie resident Faiza Fahad was seen for the last time when she left her home in the 2100 block of Central Park Drive on foot. She was reported missing soon after. Faiza Fahad (credit: Wylie Police Department) Police said at the time that Fahad was a new mother who had recently moved to the area and did not have a cell phone on her when she went missing. The case went dark for nearly a year. So far, examiners have not said what the cause of death was, and police have not given updates on the case. It is unclear how Fahad got to the property, who she may have been with, or whether or not there was foul play involved. The Wylie Police Department, Sachse Police Department, Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and FBI are working together to find more information.

WYLIE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO