Public Safety

British politician in psych ward after accusations of sex harassment, cocaine use

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
 1 day ago

A British politician was admitted to a psych ward Sunday after accusations surfaced that he sexually harassed women, “snorted line after line” of cocaine and borrowed 100,000 pounds from a Russian businessman, according to a report.

Tory Member of Parliament David Warburton was suspended from his Conservative party and went to the hospital due to severe shock and stress, his wife Harriet told the Times of Sunday , which first reported on the allegations.

Warburton is being probed by the British Parliament’s independent investigation agency after a report by the paper detailed his alleged acts.

He allegedly “snorted line after line” of cocaine and then stripped naked, and a picture of him dated Feb. 1 shows the supposed family man next to what appear to be lines of the illicit drug.

Warburton, a dad of two, is also accused of groping the woman with whom he went on a drug bender. He had that woman buy him cocaine, and told her the price — 160 pounds for two grams — was a good deal, according to the Times.

Two other women, who were former aides to the politician, have accused him of unwanted touching and making sexual comments, the UK paper reported.

Warburton went to the hospital due to severe shock and stress.

The pol has previously been a sharp critic of the illegal drug trade, railing against its exploitation of young people in the House of Commons.

He is also being accused of financial impropriety for borrowing 100,000 pounds from Russian businessman Roman Joukovski, who has been accused of shady business practices by British regulators.

Warburton has represented a wealthy rural area of southwest England since 2015.

Warburton allegedly gropped multiple women he went on drug benders with.

He refused to comment on the allegations, according to the Times of Sunday .

But he told the Sunday Telegraph, “I have enormous amounts of defense, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”

The Independent

Prosecutors given new guidance to prevent ‘myths’ from stopping domestic abuse charges

Prosecutors are to be given new guidance on domestic abuse cases that aims to tackle “myths and stereotypes” that can stop perpetrators being charged.The proposed changes, which are being put out to public consultation, make clear that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) should focus on the offender’s actions and previous behaviour rather than the victim’s credibility. “There is no typical victim of domestic abuse,” says the draft guidance. “People of all ages, appearance, status, characteristics and backgrounds can be victims. Prosecutors should challenge any assertion that typifies who perpetrates domestic abuse and who is subjected to abuse.”The document lists a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stonewall and 80 LGBTQ groups pull out of government conference over trans conversion U-turn

LGBTQ charity Stonewall and 80 other organisations have pulled out of a UK government conference over its transgender conversion therapy U-turn.The LGBT+ Consortium, an umbrella body for charities working in the UK, said the government’s plans to scrap planned legislation to outlaw conversion practices was “abhorrent”.The group added that it backed Stonewall’s decision to withdraw support for the government’s “Safe To Be Me: Global Equality Conference”, which was set to take place later this summer in London.It shared a statement from Stonewall, which said: “Due to the Prime Minister’s broken promise on protecting trans people from the harms of Conversion...
SOCIETY
