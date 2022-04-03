ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Wizards Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBw5A_0eyI8wzo00

View the original article to see embedded media.

From Marcus Smart's alley-oop to Jaylen Brown, a pair of rim-rattling dunks from Brown and Jayson Tatum, Smart's slow-motion euro-step leading to a layup, and a high-arching finish by Brown through contact, here are the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game.

Marcus Smart Throws the Lob, Jaylen Brown Takes Care of the Rest

Jaylen Brown strips Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart scoops up the loose ball, and he and Brown have a 2-1 fast break. Smart throws the lefty lob, and Brown kisses the ball in off the glass.

Brown Rattles the Rim with Two-Handed Flush

Jaylen Brown started the game 4/4, scoring the Celtics' first 11 points. Here, Jayson Tatum gets the rebound, throws it ahead to Brown, and the Wizards treat defense as an optional exercise as Brown charges to the rim for a two-handed jam.

Jayson Tatum's Rack Attack

Anthony Gill misses a push shot; Al Horford grabs the rebound, brings the ball up, and gets it to Tatum. Again, Washington treats defense like an optional activity, and Tatum accelerates to the cup for a two-handed dunk of his own.

Marcus Smart Euro-Steps His Way to Two Points

Smart fakes the dribble handoff to Tatum, and he challenges Corey Kispert off the dribble. He changes gears, throttling down as he dribbles between the legs, then changes direction. Rui Hachimura swipes at the ball to no avail, and Smart loses Kispert with a slow-motion euro-step, going from the right back to his left and laying the ball in off the glass.

Jaylen Brown's High-Arching Layup Through Contact

It's a commendable effort from Deni Avdija, diving for a loose ball with the outcome already decided. Unfortunately for him, he saves it to Jaylen Brown, who strides to the rim and goes into Gill's chest, drawing a foul and flipping the ball in with considerable spin as his high-arching lefty layup goes off the top-left corner of the backboard and through the net. And yes, Brown made the ensuing free throw, capping off his game-high 32-point performance.

Further Reading

What Stood Out from the Celtics' Win vs. Wizards: Boston Sets Multiple Season Highs in 144-102 Rout

Robert Williams Says He's in a Great Place Physically and Mentally as He Works Towards His Return

Al Horford on His Potential Availability for Playoff Series with Raptors: "We're clear on it, and I'll be ready to play wherever."

Robert Williams Has Torn Meniscus: Where Do the Celtics Go from Here?

[Photos and Videos] Celtics Raise Kevin Garnett's #5 to the Rafters

The Trials, Tribulations, and Growth of Ime Udoka in His First Year as Celtics' Head Coach

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics

306

Followers

132

Posts

60K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Mavericks Trade Features Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets have a clear focus as a franchise for the long-term; build around LaMelo Ball. After selecting the near All-Star guard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the trajectory of the team has changed. Ball has emerged as an intriguing building block that...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Corey Kispert
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Deni Avdija
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Wizards blown out in epic fashion by Jayson Tatum's Celtics

The Washington Wizards lost to the Celtics 144-102 in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have recently been playing their best basketball in months and when they ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night against the Mavericks, they jammed the blade. But on Sunday, the buzzsaw cut right through, as the red-hot Boston Celtics steamrolled the Wizards by 42 points in a game they were in control every step of the way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: C's bench shines in lopsided win

The Boston Celtics won handily in their final home of the regular season Sunday vs. the Washington Wizards. The TD Garden crowd was treated to a 144-102 C's victory. That propels them to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Dallas Mavericks. Boston has three games remaining in the campaign and currently sits 1.5 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Celtics Wizards
KEYT

Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in their regular-season home finale. Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season. Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington and Ish Smith finished with 16.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
306
Followers
132
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy