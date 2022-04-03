The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Wizards Game

View the original article to see embedded media.

From Marcus Smart's alley-oop to Jaylen Brown, a pair of rim-rattling dunks from Brown and Jayson Tatum, Smart's slow-motion euro-step leading to a layup, and a high-arching finish by Brown through contact, here are the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game.

Marcus Smart Throws the Lob, Jaylen Brown Takes Care of the Rest

Jaylen Brown strips Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart scoops up the loose ball, and he and Brown have a 2-1 fast break. Smart throws the lefty lob, and Brown kisses the ball in off the glass.

Brown Rattles the Rim with Two-Handed Flush

Jaylen Brown started the game 4/4, scoring the Celtics' first 11 points. Here, Jayson Tatum gets the rebound, throws it ahead to Brown, and the Wizards treat defense as an optional exercise as Brown charges to the rim for a two-handed jam.

Jayson Tatum's Rack Attack

Anthony Gill misses a push shot; Al Horford grabs the rebound, brings the ball up, and gets it to Tatum. Again, Washington treats defense like an optional activity, and Tatum accelerates to the cup for a two-handed dunk of his own.

Marcus Smart Euro-Steps His Way to Two Points

Smart fakes the dribble handoff to Tatum, and he challenges Corey Kispert off the dribble. He changes gears, throttling down as he dribbles between the legs, then changes direction. Rui Hachimura swipes at the ball to no avail, and Smart loses Kispert with a slow-motion euro-step, going from the right back to his left and laying the ball in off the glass.

Jaylen Brown's High-Arching Layup Through Contact

It's a commendable effort from Deni Avdija, diving for a loose ball with the outcome already decided. Unfortunately for him, he saves it to Jaylen Brown, who strides to the rim and goes into Gill's chest, drawing a foul and flipping the ball in with considerable spin as his high-arching lefty layup goes off the top-left corner of the backboard and through the net. And yes, Brown made the ensuing free throw, capping off his game-high 32-point performance.

