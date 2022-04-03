ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State's Derrick McLendon II feels like top defensive end 'in the country'

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYSGC_0eyI8uEM00

What sounded like the statement of spring football for Florida State needed some clarification.

“I feel like I’m the best defensive end coming out this year,” Derrick McLendon II told reporters Thursday.

The best defensive end … at Florida State? Or the ACC? Or in all of college football? McLendon took to Twitter to unequivocally answer that question after an FSU student journalist posted a clip of his comments.

“In the country,” McLendon wrote in response.

More FSU football:FSU's first-team defense delivers 'outstanding' performance in second spring scrimmage

FSU football recruiting:Florida State lands commitment from 2023 wide receiver Darren Lawrence

FSU women's basketball:Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff embracing new women's college basketball landscape

For a player who hasn’t started a game through his first three college football seasons, McLendon’s declaration may seem far-fetched. And it’s possible he’s not even the best defensive end on his team after vaunted Albany transfer Jared Verse joined the Seminoles earlier this offseason.

But through 10 spring practices, McLendon has shown enough improvement that a breakout season from the redshirt sophomore would not be surprising. Mike Norvell, who became FSU’s head coach after McLendon’s true freshman season, called his career-long development “remarkable.”

“You can see now he’s in so much better control of his movements and the efficiency of his movements,” Norvell said. “And he still brings that energy and toughness, which is a necessity. You feel some of the explosiveness that’s showing up on a play in and play out basis.”

Listed at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, McLendon has gained approximately 30 pounds since coming to campus via the 2019 recruiting class. Adding sizable weight hasn't kept McLendon from improving his speed and quickness either.

“(FSU director of football strength and conditioning Josh) Storms has truly been a miracle worker,” McLendon said. “You guys see my body. You guys see the body of work that I’m displaying this spring. Coach Storms has been that guy for three years. He knows my body definitely.”

Verse and McLendon hope to be the next pair of Seminole defensive ends drafted. In the 2020 NFL Draft, former FSU stars Janarius Robinson (Minnesota Vikings) and Joshua Kaindoh (Kansas City Chiefs) were both selected in the fourth round. Jermaine Johnson II is expected to be a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, while fellow rising rookie Keir Thomas is projected as a day-three pick (rounds four through seven).

McLendon learned from all four of those players while waiting his turn. He played sparingly as a true freshman in 2019, redshirting after playing in just four games. Then in the following season, he recorded seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss, and played in all nine games in an increased role.

After posting 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks as the top rotational defensive end last season, McLendon expects to start. And thrive.

“He put some of his confidence on display a little bit with you guys the other day. But I also think that’s what gives him a little bit of an edge,” FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis. “He does believe in himself and his abilities. The thing that I appreciate about him and why I think he’s gotten so much better over the course of the time that we’ve been here is because he does come out and work every day.

“Derrick is a worker. He takes a lot of pride in how he performs. Whether we are in drill work or we are in a team period, his energy, his passion to play is always at a high level. I think that’s why he’s been able to make the most of his time here to this point, is because he works so hard.

“And I think that’s why he is confident, is because he trusts the work that he’s putting in.”

Star-in-waiting

Brandon Lang knows how McLendon handles having to wait his turn.

The defensive line coach for McLendon at Tucker (Ga.) High referred to him as the third wheel on the team’s defense before his breakout senior season. As a high school junior, McLendon garnered significantly less attention than seniors Antonio Showers Jr. and Michael Harris.

Showers amassed 16 sacks at defensive end that season before playing on scholarship at Troy. Harris, who signed with Auburn as a four-star linebacker recruit, transferred to Tucker for his final season and shined.

“So he understands patience,” said Lang, a former defensive end for Troy and the San Diego Chargers. “He understands trusting the process. He understands that, ‘When my time comes, I have to step up to the plate and do what I say I’m going to do.’ He learned that working behind those guys. And they did a great job setting an example for him.”

With FSU signing Johnson (Georgia) and Thomas (South Carolina) via the transfer portal last offseason, McLendon remained in a rotational role. Though he managed to impress in his limited opportunities last season, McLendon clearly needed to develop more before becoming a starter.

Defensive linemen typically bake in the oven for a couple years before securing featured roles. They either require weight gains or improvement in technique.

Both were the case for McLendon.

“He’s always had ability, but he would fall down,” said Seminole defensive coordinator Adam Fuller on McLendon’s early years. “He would not finish the move. His mind knew what to do. His heart knew what to do. But physically, he wasn’t developed enough yet.

“And then as technique started to get better with him, still he wasn’t strong enough to execute the way he needed to. Last year, he got to a point where he was able to defend himself. He was able to play with strength and leverage.

“And now he’s even bigger and stronger than he was.”

McLendon’s next step

If McLendon has a strong 2022 season, his story could be valuable for younger players debating whether to enter the transfer portal.

Sometimes players benefit more from staying put and waiting than seeking a larger role elsewhere. FSU should also benefit from investing in McLendon and fueling him with confidence as he bided his time.

“We want to recruit ones that are instant-impact players. And that’s our aim. But we can’t give up on development. He’s a pure reason why,” Fuller said. “He’ll be an impactful player for this defense next year.”

While the Seminoles went on a week-long spring break last month, McLendon still dedicated himself to furthering his development. He returned home and trained with Lang throughout the week. Lang left those sessions impressed with how much McLendon had grown since he began working with him before his high school freshman season.

“His get-off, his ability to jump off the snap is elite,” Lang said. “It’s tough for an offensive lineman to kick backward, especially with a guy who knows how to time and jump the ball.”

The confidence McLendon exuded to the media last week never seemed to evade him while Robinson, Kaindoh, Johnson and Thomas overshadowed his first few seasons. He expects his confidence to only continue to grow next season.

“Just patience. Understanding patience. Understanding those guys were older than me,” McLendon said. “I could learn a lot of stuff from those guys, because they were NFL talents at that point. At the time, I wasn’t an NFL talent.

"So just getting the knowledge that both sets of guys gave me and displaying it right now is what I’m trying to do this spring, and what I am doing.”

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban talks Trey Sanders, Alabama running backs room

As he usually is this time of year, Alabama football coach Nick Saban is dealing with new faces in the running backs room this spring. Saban loses last year’s leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr., and is now tasked with finding players to replace his 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
South Carolina State
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois center announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal

Illinois is losing a reserve center to the NCAA transfer portal. Omar Payne, a reserve center who transferred to Illinois from Florida, has announced that he will be on the move again. He made his announcement with a post on Twitter. He spent just one year in Champaign. “I would...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Brandon Lang
Person
Brooke Wyckoff
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Announces Plan To Retire

One of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League will be retiring this year. Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, reportedly announced on Instagram Live on Saturday night that he plans on retiring soon. The 38-year-old...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Message For NFL Teams After Workout

On Saturday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh conducted a 15-minute workout with Colin Kaepernick during halftime of Michigan’s spring game in Ann Arbor. After showing off his arm talent in The Big House, Kaepernick shared a message to any NFL team with an eye on his attempted comeback. “More...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Vikings#Fsu Football#College Football#American Football#Florida State#Acc#Twitter#Seminoles#Norvel
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit named Florida's Mr. Basketball

An Ohio State basketball commit has been awarded with the highest individual high school honor in the state. Brice Sensabaugh, a 4-star small forward in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, was named Florida Mr. Basketball this week. He receives the honor after averaging 25.1 and 7.2 rebounds per game at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy