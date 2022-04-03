ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s NCAA Tournament pain index

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ITcH_0eyI8eLy00

Unfortunately, Iowa has been no stranger to NCAA Tournament heartbreak. The latest edition came in the Hawkeyes’ first-round matchup in the Midwest region against the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders in a 67-63 loss on March 17.

Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard knocked down 4-of-7 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Spiders’ upset win. Richmond forwards Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo added 18 and 15 points, respectively. Iowa entered March Madness having won the Big Ten tournament title over Purdue and the Hawkeyes were being talked about as one of the teams that could unseat No. 1 seed Kansas in the Midwest region.

Instead, Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray’s 21 points and nine rebounds weren’t enough to push the Hawkeyes past the Spiders. Iowa sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery connected on four 3-point tries and added 18 points, but the Hawkeyes didn’t have another double-figure scorer outside of those two.

As a result, Iowa’s dubious streak of having not reached a Sweet 16 since 1999 continued. Ahead of Monday night’s national championship game, ESPN put together its NCAA Tournament pain index and Iowa ranked No. 4 among teams who have been eliminated.

Iowa fans who haven’t seen a trip to the second weekend since 1999 never come in arrogant about the Hawkeyes’ chances in the NCAA tournament, but had to be a bit more hopeful than usual entering a first-round matchup with Richmond. After all, this team had been playing some of the best basketball in the country as the event began, including a thrilling run to the Big Ten tournament championship, with an All-American and future lottery pick in Keegan Murray leading the way. Maybe, just maybe …

But Richmond was another conference tourney champ looking to keep the good times rolling, and it rode Jacob Gilyard (24 points, 6 assists) and some uncharacteristically poor Hawkeyes offense (including 6-of-29 from 3) to a classic 12-over-5 upset. – ESPN.

Given how the Hawkeyes were playing entering the NCAA Tournament and the type of season that Keegan Murray had, there’s plenty of sting with this latest March Madness exit. The fact that it comes on the heels of Iowa having lost as a No. 2 seed with the national player of the year in Luka Garza to Oregon in the tournament’s second round last year only adds to the frustration.

If it’s any solace, Iowa actually wasn’t the Big Ten team ranked the highest on the pain index. That distinction was awarded to Purdue, who lost in the Sweet 16 to cinderella Saint Peter’s. Thanks to the Peacocks’ 67-64 win over Purdue in the Sweet 16, Saint Peter’s became the first No. 15 seed to ever advance to the Elite Eight. Then, Saint Peter’s was promptly routed by North Carolina, 69-49. That can’t make Boilermaker fans feel any better.

Another victim of Saint Peter’s, the Kentucky Wildcats, checked in at No. 2 on ESPN’s pain index. Duke took home the ultimate pain index crown, though. According to this ESPN list, nothing stings more than losing to an archrival in the Final Four. The fact that the Tar Heels ended legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career with a loss in his final home game and then sent he and his team packing in the Final Four created quite the cocktail of misery for Duke fans.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Iowa College Basketball
State
Oregon State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jacob Gilyard
CBS Sports

2022 Final Four bracket picks: NCAA Tournament expert predictions, March Madness, upsets, results, scores

The NCAA Tournament never disappoints and the 2022 version was, yet again, a memorable affair. But the dust has now mostly settled as the Final Four has come and gone, and now it's time to crown a champion in Division I men's college basketball as Kansas and North Carolina will clash on Monday night for the national championship. Due to the insane ride that was this year's March Madness event, your bracket just may have turned into a shambles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports lists Iowa Hawkeyes as team to sell in 2022

Iowa enjoyed a fast 6-0 start in 2021 and rode a four-game winning streak to close the regular season to a Big Ten West division title. A scoring offense that ranked just 99th nationally kept the Hawkeyes from soaring to greater heights, but, all in all, it was a very successful 2021 season. Now, as Iowa replaces its top running back, a pair of talented offensive linemen and several key defensive players, there’s mixed feelings about what kind of team the Hawkeyes will field in 2022. 247Sports writer Brad Crawford listed Iowa as one of his top 25 teams to sell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Richmond Spiders#Purdue
The Associated Press

Hurricanes surging with key ACC series vs Virginia looming

Miami is on its longest winning streak in coach Gino DiMare’s four seasons and playing its best baseball since Jim Morris’ 2016 team reached the College World Series. The Hurricanes (21-6, 10-2) are coming off a weekend sweep of Duke that extended their streak to eight games, tied for second-longest in the nation, and vaulted them into the top 10 in the polls Monday.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Franck Kepnang’s transfer could mean about the future of N’Faly Dante

On Monday evening, Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and looking to leave the team this offseason. Kepnang, who averaged 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block in his 14.5 minutes per game this season, was always more of an impact player than he showed to be on the stat sheet. As a 6 or 7-man coming off of the bench, ‘Franck the Tank’ always brought the energy for the Ducks and quickly became a fan favorite in his time in Eugene thanks to his infectious effort and hard work on both ends...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina vs. Kansas | Game Day Preview ahead of National Championship battle

NEW ORLEANS — And then there were two. After a spectacular victory over Duke, No. 8 Carolina will match up against No. 1 Kansas University Jayhawks. Saturday night's historical game brought so many emotions to UNC and Duke fans as many were at the edge of their seats, hoping their team would push through. However, Carolina did not let up as they were determined to give Coach K his final farewell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon center Franck Kepnang to enter transfer portal and leave Ducks

One of the key pieces in Oregon’s frontcourt has announced that he will be leaving the Ducks via the transfer portal this offseason. On Monday night, Franck Kepnang posted on his Instagram page and said that he is deciding to find a new team to play for in the future. “After much consideration and thought, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal,” Kepnang wrote. “I am forever grateful for my time here in Eugene.” While it is a tough development for the Ducks, it’s hard to say that Kepnang’s departure doesn’t make sense for his future. He came off...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: UNC releases hype video ahead of title game with former players

As the UNC basketball program gets set to take on Kansas in the national championship game on Monday night, the excitement is at a high for Tar Heels’ fans. Hubert Davis’ team will be looking to capture the program’s first title since the 2017 season and do so as a No. 8 seed after beating Baylor, UCLA, and Duke along the way. When UNC and Kansas do take the court in a few hours, the atmosphere will be an exciting one and filled with former players from both programs. But ahead of the game, some former UNC players wanted to wish the Tar Heels good luck with a hype video. Check out this UNC hype video featuring the Carolina Family: The Road Ends Here 📍#CarolinaFamily | #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/V6WE2xM0jG — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 4, 2022 Players like Tyler Hansbrough, Kenny Smith, Shammond Williams, Marcus Ginyard and more wish the Tar Heels good luck while also teaching them the importance of family. And no matter win or lose, family is everything. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy