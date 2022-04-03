Panthers first team to clinch playoff berth with win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Panthers became the first team to clinch a berth in the playoffs with a 5-3 win against the Sabres on Sunday.

Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s season points record, scoring his 24th goal of the year to raise his point total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2018-19.

Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida closed a two-game trip by improving to 20-9-6 on the road.

The Panthers increased their Atlantic Division-leading point total to 102, nine more than the Maple Leafs and Lightning in second and third. Their point total also leads the Eastern Conference.

“The rest of the season is really important as well,” Huberdeau said. “We want to finish first, get home-ice advantage and just get good momentum into the playoffs.”

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist for Florida. Anton Lundell also scored, and Spencer Knight made 26 saves. Barkov and Claude Giroux each had two assists.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who are on the cusp of of missing the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season. Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 35 shots.

Buffalo lost an eight-game point streak (5-0-3), its longest in three seasons. The Sabres will be eliminated from the playoffs with another loss or a win by the Capitals.

The Sabres closed to within 4-3 on power-play goals by Skinner and Thompson 1:54 apart in the third period.

But Weegar helped close it out for the Panthers with a power-play goal with 1:35 left.

After rallying from a four-goal deficit for a 7-6 overtime win at New Jersey on Friday night, Florida, the NHL’s top-scoring team, went on the attack in the second period by scoring three times while outshooting Buffalo 22-8.

Lundell got the go-ahead goal, knocking in a rebound for his 15th with 4:05 left in the period.

