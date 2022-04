HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley June (Kagarise) McCullough was born June 10, 1933. She passed Friday, March 11, 2022 at the age of 88, spending her final days at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Wayne, of 70 years; three daughters, Margie, Cyndi and...

