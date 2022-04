The University announced they will phase out the saliva testing program offered to students, faculty and staff effective Thursday, per an email sent Friday by Provost Ian Baucom and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis. Instead, the University will offer a limited supply of no-cost rapid tests to asymptomatic students, faculty and staff in the Academic Division at the Student Health and Wellness pharmacy and the U.Va. bookstore pharmacy.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 17 DAYS AGO