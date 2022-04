NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Joan Chill, 83, of Mosser Drive died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle. She was born on May 24, 1938 in New Castle a daughter of the late Richard and Nancy (Carvella) Dominick. She was married to the...

