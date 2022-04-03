ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat US senator candidate hopes to see jobs come to the Valley

By Steve Rappach
 1 day ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday afternoon, a candidate for U.S. Senate was in Youngstown to discuss jobs in Ohio.

Morgan Harper is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat currently held by outgoing Senator Rob Portman.

She started her day attending a church service, then arrived outside Youngstown Municipal Court where she talked about her plans to address job loss in the Buckeye State.

One of the questions asked was about the numerous job fairs that had been taking place in the Valley. She said she hopes to see jobs come to the Valley, compared to being lost over the past 20 years.

“I’m glad to hear there are career fairs happening, that’s a big part of it. We need to make sure our young people know about the opportunities that exist in the market, and we’re not seeing the level of movement out of the Valley that we’ve seen over the last 20 years, and I would certainly see it as a responsibility as a United States senator to put resources towards meeting young people where they’re at, and making sure they know about those job opportunities,” said Harper.

Harper said that Congress should look into Medicare for All and increasing the federal minimum wage to give younger Americans an incentive to go into the workforce.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

