Petersburg, IN

Fire escape catches fire in Pike County

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The Petersburg Fire Department says they responded to a report of a building fire on Liberty Avenue over the weekend.

PFD says the fire happened around 9:12 a.m. Saturday. On arrival, fire officials found a wooden exterior staircase in flames. The fire department gives thanks to Petersburg Police for prompt response and initial knockdown.

Fire strikes century-old Indiana lumber yard, hardware store

There’s no word on how the fire initially started. Below are images of it being extinguished by crews.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTSf4_0eyI70vy00
    (FILE: Petersburg Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jrec5_0eyI70vy00
    (FILE: Petersburg Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LD4jy_0eyI70vy00
    (FILE: Petersburg Fire Department)
WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson

