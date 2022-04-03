Fire escape catches fire in Pike County

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The Petersburg Fire Department says they responded to a report of a building fire on Liberty Avenue over the weekend.

PFD says the fire happened around 9:12 a.m. Saturday. On arrival, fire officials found a wooden exterior staircase in flames. The fire department gives thanks to Petersburg Police for prompt response and initial knockdown.

There’s no word on how the fire initially started. Below are images of it being extinguished by crews.

(FILE: Petersburg Fire Department)

(FILE: Petersburg Fire Department)

(FILE: Petersburg Fire Department)

