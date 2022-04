STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since opening in 2019, there have been over 130 wrecks on the Starke Bypass. The road, also known as State Route 223, opened just over two years ago to help ease traffic in the city. Bruce Spencer lives in the county and he says getting around downtown is much easier since the 7 miles around the city officially opened.

STARKE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO