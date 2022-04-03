ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Life Kit: How to get into poetry

By Andrew Limbong
NPR
 1 day ago

April is National Poetry Month. And if poetry isn't your thing, don't worry. A lot of people are with you on that. But if you want to give poetry a shot and it just seems too dense or hard to appreciate, NPR's Life Kit has some tips for you. Here's NPR's...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

It's National Poetry Month. Here's how one TikTok poet finds his creative spark

NPR's Miles Parks kicks off Poetry Month with TikTok poet Donovan Beck. His poems have gotten millions of views on TikTok. And now that we have a better sense of how to read poetry, let's talk about writing it. Every April, to celebrate National Poetry Month, we ask you for your original poems, which you post on Twitter with the hashtag #nprpoetry. This year, like last, we're adding TikTok to the mix. And to help kick things off this year, we're joined by Donovan Beck. His poems have gotten millions of views on TikTok, and he's here to tell us more about his work. Hi, Donovan.
TV & VIDEOS
Norfolk Daily News

Playing with poetry

As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
NORFOLK, NE
The Guardian

Peter Doherty and Frédéric Lo: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime review – weak and hackneyed

For 20 years we’ve been told that Peter Doherty is a poet, yet all we’ve been gifted is one incomprehensible collection of blood-spattered diaries (The Books of Albion) and a handful of memorable couplets. So a lockdown collaboration where the Libertines frontman writes the words and French composer Frédéric Lo handles the music seems a timely idea. However, as our belletrist declaims on lead single The Epidemiologist, “the best-laid plans can oft go to fuckery”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franny Choi
Person
Alison Saar
Person
Sky
Person
Harryette Mullen
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#National Poetry Month#Npr#Vs
NPR

Work/life get unbalanced in 'Severance'

In the excellent new Apple TV+ series Severance, a group of office workers are experiencing work-life balance on a whole other level. Adam Scott, John Turturro, and others play employees that have undergone brain surgery that completely separates their memories of work from their memories of their regular lives. Severance is a workplace satire, a futuristic thought experiment about identity, and a drama about the dimensions of grief.
TV SERIES
NME

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo – ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’ review: breezy and charming baroque indie

If you’ve come looking for indie sleaze, search elsewhere. Now married and nearly three years clean, Pete Doherty is happier and sorted for cheese and fizz rather than chasing darker endeavours. ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’, the Libertines and Babyshambles man’s first collaborative album with French musician, composer and producer Frédéric Lo, is testament to that: written and recorded in Pete’s new home of France, there’s a sense of place throughout.
MUSIC
NPR

Authors Peng Shepherd and Anne Tyler show that family is...complicated

Today's first interview is with author Peng Shepherd on her new mystery. A father and daughter, both cartographers, haven't spoken in seven years. But when the father is found dead his daughter must use their shared skill to solve the mystery of his death. Shepherd told NPR's Elissa Nadworny that obsession can be a stand-in for the person lost. Next, Anne Tyler on her new book which follows a family in Baltimore across several generations. Tyler told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that she likes to write about families because they sort of have to love each other even when they annoy each other.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
UCLA
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Most Americans Don’t Hate Their Job

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. The country’s latest jobs report is a dose of good news for an economy still struggling...
BUSINESS
NPR

'Sesame Street' is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. "Sesame Street" is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood. Ameera debuts on the show "Ahlan Simsim." That's an Arabic-language "Sesame Street" series for children in the Middle East and North Africa. Ameera is apparently a really cool girl. She's 8 years old, passionate about science and basketball. She's meant to reach kids who are displaced because of conflict. She uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury. The theme of the new season is kindness.
TV SERIES
psychologytoday.com

How Poetry Sets the Tone for the Music Lesson

The beneficial effects of reading poetry in a music lesson. Poetry and music are connotative experiences. Reading poetry sets the tone for artistic music study. Study of musical technique is a means to a poetic end, not an end in itself. As a young conservatory student in 1993, I was...
MUSIC
NPR

Erin Rae's voice on her new 'Lighten Up' album is both arresting and intimate

Erin Rae's new album, Lighten Up, was made during a time that hasn't felt very light. But as Erin tells our Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott, the idea of "lightening up" wasn't about the outside world, but her own inner world. Her voice is both arresting and intimate on this record, made with a more intricate instrumentation than her last album. And subject matter on Lighten Up serves as a contrast to her 2020 song called "He's Not Free." That song, released between records, was written after the murder of George Floyd and voter suppression in Georgia made headlines. Erin talks about how 2020 shifted her perspective and more, as she shares live performances of some of the songs on Lighten Up in this World Cafe session from Nashville.
MUSIC
NPR

Ultramarathoner with autism accomplishes his 100-mile goal

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When Zach Bates graduated high school last May, he wanted to make plans not about college or a job; he wanted to run an ultramarathon. And earlier this year, he did. It took just over 28 hours for Zach to complete a 100-mile course, becoming the youngest person ever to finish the rugged Arizona circuit known as the Coldwater Rumble. Zach, by the way, was diagnosed with autism at age 4. His next goal, a 250-mile race at 50,000 feet of elevation. It's MORNING EDITION.
HEALTH
NPR

First Nations delegate calls Pope apology for residential schools 'healing'

POPE FRANCIS: (Speaking Italian). PARKS: The system of boarding schools operated in Canada for roughly 100 years, starting in the late 1800s, and more than 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families over that time and forced to give up their culture. Unmarked graves of hundreds of children have been discovered on the grounds of some of the schools in recent years.
RELIGION
Salon

Academia is dark and full of terrors in “Master”

When I was a sophomore in college, my professor handed me a novel, written by a woman who had taught briefly at the college I was attending. She had moved on to teach elsewhere, common in the academic life, but the novel, according to my professor, fictionalized the campus and particularly the English department. It was a horror novel, with a murder, and I would recognize some of the suspects.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy