ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

American Cruise Lines Offering Post-Cruise Excursion to Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton National Parks

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lrvid_0eyI6Wsw00

If after a cruise you feel the need to stretch your legs and get your heart pumping, you’re in luck. American Cruise Lines (ACL) is offering a post-cruise excursion package that allows for access to three of our most popular national parks – Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton. Essentially, the package combines the best of the U.S.’s land and seas.

The journey begins with a seven-day cruise on the Columbia and Snake rivers along the Washington-Oregon border. The cruise starts on Hayden Island near Portland and continues through the gorge and into wine country in Clarkston, Washington. For some, this might be plenty of adventure within one trip, but we know plenty of Outsiders like us are always up for a trip to our national parks, too.

According to American Cruise Lines CEO Charles B. Robertson, this isn’t the company’s first trip centered around national parks. In fact, they’ve offered several day tours through various national parks as well as a one-night post-cruise package. But this latest package is the most extensive that ACL has ever created.

“This is our first real foray into land packages,” Robertson told Travel Weekly. “This is really a bolt-on package at the end, and these will be our longest packages, and the first ones that go into the national parks.”

American Cruise Line Hopes to Make National Parks More Accessible to ‘Mature Clientele’

While the cruise-excursion package is the ideal adventure for all of us outdoor enthusiasts, it also offers a friendlier approach to national parks for older audiences. The guided tours create a less intimidating atmosphere in some of the rockier and more intense portions of the national parks.

“A lot of our passengers feel that we offer the safest and most convenient way to see these very remote places that we travel to,” said Robertson. “Especially for our demographic, which tends to be a more mature clientele, the national parks are kind of intimidating. It’s rough terrain. There’s a lot of different ways to get lost hiking, for example. So, there’s a kind of comfort for our existing passengers of doing them with us,” Robertson said.

Robert also mentioned that people are willing to do more as long as they are traveling. It’s kind of a “when in Montana” sort of mentality.

“We see this real interest in exploring close to home, and once people are out of the house, they kind of want to stay out of the house and keep going,” the ACL CEO continued. “So taking a weeklong cruise and then extending it for a couple of days is more popular than ever. Especially since that’s all contained in the U.S.”

In preparation for the new program, ACL has incorporated two modern riverboats and two small cruise ships, due by the end of 2023.

“After a successful season last year, we are glad to be back and full speed ahead,” Robertson said.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Reminds Guests to Claim FCC and Onboard Credit Offers

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to travel partners and impacted guests with a reminder to redeem their Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and “Enhanced Value” onboard credit offers associated with cruises canceled during the industry shutdown before the March 31 deadline. Guests have until May 20, 2022, to redeem these offers on new reservations, but the new cruises must be booked by March 31, 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Phys.org

New study of Yellowstone National Park shines new light on once hidden details of the famous American landmark

The geysers and fumaroles of Yellowstone National Park are among the most iconic and popular geological features on our planet. Each year, millions of visitors travel to the park to marvel at the towering eruptions of Old Faithful, the bubbling mud cauldrons of Artists Paint Pots, the crystal-clear water and iridescent colors of Grand Prismatic Spring, and the stacked travertine terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs.
SCIENCE
lonelyplanet.com

A complete guide to Crater Lake National Park (including whether you can swim)

As a state that receives nearly 40" (102cm) of rain per year, much is made about Oregon’s famous lakes and rivers. But tucked away in the south, some 90 minutes north of the border with California, one body of water rules them all – Crater Lake. This caldera on Mt Mazama is the deepest lake in the US and it lends its name to the state’s only national park.
TRAVEL
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Cruise Ship#Yellowstone National Park#Columbia#Acl
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Ars Technica

A new picture of the hot water beneath Yellowstone’s geysers

The vast volcanic caldera at Yellowstone National Park is just the latest in a long string of volcanic sites, all of which seem to be linked to a hot blob of material that may go all the way down to the Earth's mantle. There's been a lot of effort put into tracing that hot material, given that some of the earlier eruptions from it have been utterly enormous.
SCIENCE
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Offers Amazing Look at His Ranch: ‘No Place Like Home’

Few sights in life are as beautiful as a sunset over a sprawling ranch. Especially if that ranch is home, as is the case for Yellowstone‘s own Forrie J. Smith. “There’s no place like home!” Smith posts to his official Instagram late Tuesday evening. The Lloyd actor is living his best life on his home ranch in San Acacia, New Mexico and sharing the glory with Yellowstone fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Full Breakdown of the Rip Wheeler Backstory Episode

In a season 1 episode, Yellowstone dedicated an entire backstory episode to Rip Wheeler that explained exactly why he’s John Dutton’s right-hand man. Since the series debuted, the bond between Rip and John has been one of the most captivating storylines, and it’s kept us tuning in week after week. Despite not being family by blood, Rip has always been heavily involved in all of the Dutton dealings. And even before marrying Beth, the ranch hand proudly carried the Dutton brand on his chest.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Hike in Utah

Yesterday, Utah officials received a call regarding a woman who had fallen off of a cliff while hiking. Unfortunately, she died due to the injuries she sustained. On March 27 at roughly 1:00 p.m., a hiker contacted the Sevier County EMTs and Search and Rescue when his wife fell off of a cliff during their hiking trip. The woman was 26-year-old Candice Thompson, Utah. The two had been hiking near an area that locals know as “Bulls Head,” west of Richfield where the woman was from. Thompson fell between 75 and 100 feet off of the hiking trail. Immediately after, her husband ran down the cliff to get her and called 911.
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

432K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy