Dallas, TX

Homicide at 1330 Kings Highway

dpdbeat.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, April 3, 2022, at approximately 9:18 a.m., Dallas Police responded to 1330 Kings Highway for a call regarding a body in the alleyway. Dallas...

dpdbeat.com

CBS DFW

Sachse Human Remains ID’d As Missing Wylie Woman Faiza Fahad

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains discovered by workers on a Sachse property as a Faiza Fahad, a Wylie woman reported missing nearly a year ago. On May 12, 2021 at about 9:10 a.m., Wylie resident Faiza Fahad was seen for the last time when she left her home in the 2100 block of Central Park Drive on foot. She was reported missing soon after. Faiza Fahad (credit: Wylie Police Department) Police said at the time that Fahad was a new mother who had recently moved to the area and did not have a cell phone on her when she went missing. The case went dark for nearly a year. So far, examiners have not said what the cause of death was, and police have not given updates on the case. It is unclear how Fahad got to the property, who she may have been with, or whether or not there was foul play involved. The Wylie Police Department, Sachse Police Department, Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and FBI are working together to find more information.
WYLIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Raising Cane's Restaurant: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a Raising Cane's in Dallas on Thursday night, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at 8150 South Hampton Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. Police said two suspects shot the victim multiple times in front of the entrance as they were...
DALLAS, TX
UPI News

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at a trail ride and concert at 12:13 a.m. where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot injury to the head, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

3 Injured In Axe Attack At Richardson Coffee Shop

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police responded to an attack involving a axe outside a Richardson coffee shop Friday night, April 1. It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at I Love U A-Latte in the 500 block of W. Campbell Road at Nantucket Drive west of Central Expressway. Witnesses tell CBS 11 the fight started outside the coffee shop and then moved inside. Richardson Police said three people were hurt, including the attacker. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital. One was treated at the scene. Everyone involved knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation, and Richardson Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects. Attack at Richardson coffee shop (CBS 11) The investigation is in its early stages.    
RICHARDSON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
CBS DFW

Melissa Lucio Slated To Be First Woman Executed In Texas Since 2014, But Questions Remain About Her Case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s one of six women on death row in Texas, and the only one who is Hispanic. As things stand, Melissa Lucio will head to the execution chamber on April 27th. Texas State representative Jeff Leach, who represents District 67, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and is among a growing chorus of voices hoping to stop the execution. “I think there’s a very real possibility that Ms. Lucio is innocent.” The Republican lawmaker from Collin County agrees with those who say the 53-year-old wasn’t given a fair trial. (credit: TDCJ) “Melissa Lucio’s case is maybe the most troubling case that...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Investigating Overnight Homicide at Dallas Residence

Police are investigating the death of a Dallas man that occurred on Sunday morning. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a cutting call at 6900 Valley Glen Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Police said that when officers arrived, they found a male victim unresponsive on the roadside.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man Charged With Murder After Rowlett Gas Station Shooting Victim Dies

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a Rowlett gas station shooting was charged with murder after the victim died yesterday, a source told CBS 11. On Wednesday, March 30, police were called to a shooting at the Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive. Officers said the victim was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on Friday, April 1, they succumbed to their injuries. So far, police have not named the victim. Police quickly identified the suspect and arrested him. He was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the victim’s passing. A source told CBS 11 that a man charged with murder in Rowlett named Nevan Tyson Lydens was the suspect in the shooting, but police have not officially released his identity so far. Nevan Tyson Lydens has been charged with murder. (credit: Rockwall County Jail) Lydens is being held at the Rockwall County Jail on $1 million bond.
ROWLETT, TX
