Corning Sensory Arts Program holds inaugural fundraiser at Crystal Lanes

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Local residents and supporters of the newly found Corning Sensory Arts Program enjoyed an afternoon of bowling at Crystal Lanes in Corning, and all for a good cause.

That cause was to raise money for the CSAP as this was their first fundraiser to help people with disabilities in the community. The money raised from this event will go towards providing individuals with disabilities different programs that are tailored to them. The first installment of the program consists of a monthly “jam-out” session that allows participants the opportunity to appreciate, experience music, and find more in themselves, without being overly stimulated.

Founders Heather Robbins and Nikhil Lahiri took inspiration for the program from Lahiri’s twin brother, who has a disability and is not one to talk much to anyone, Nikhil said, but will open up when asked to sing or perform something in front of people. They said that they have seen Nikhil’s brother change so much over the years and gain more confidence due to his love of music and that they hope to see that same thing happen to others in the community with this program.

The music class will be entirely free for those attending, with no paperwork required, and is going to be held at Kaleidoscope Studios in Corning.

“Yea this will be free,” Robbins said when asked about the class, “that’s what we’re doing right here (holding the fundraiser at Crystal Lanes) and that’s why we put in the work,” she said, “they have enough hassle as a family to provide the care and any type of experience for their loved one, we want one thing, come and enjoy it once a month and enjoy yourself, and enjoy the connection.”

Music is not the only function the group plans on doing, they have plans for an art class, a yoga class, and even a dance class, just to name some of the ideas and plans that the group has envisioned for the community.

CSAP is still in need of musical equipment for the monthly classes and is asking for donations in the form of small, easy-to-use instruments, like ukuleles, tambourines, triangles, and more. For more information about how to get involved, or how to donate equipment, you can contact the CSAP at corningsensoryartsprogram@gmail.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.