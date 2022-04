The NBA playoffs are just around the corner and the Eastern Conference has been extremely contentious. Many players are stepping up while some are struggling to find their groove to end the regular season. The Milwaukee Bucks have been performing well as of late with massive wins against Philadelphia and Brooklyn under their belt. While players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday have been performing well, some members of the supporting cast are still looking to get going.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO