College Station, TX

Bush School to host women’s artisan collective, provide community events

By Caroline Wilburn @carolinewilb
Battalion Texas AM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePain, suffering and triumph is nothing new for the women of Oaxaca, Mexico. Through a global engagement grant and partnership with community organizations, the Bush School of Government and Public Service’s Master of Public Service and Administration capstone program, or MPSA, will host the Vida Nueva Women's artisan collective from Oaxaca...

www.thebatt.com

