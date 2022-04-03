Square Enix Fixes Several Chocobo GP Issues

Wrestlemania 38 had something for everyone, including a subtle reference to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. On Saturday, Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE after a 6-year absence, including a 3-year stint founding rival company AEW. Rhodes returned to a hero's welcoming, facing off against Seth Rollins in one of the best matches of the weekend. During the early minutes of the match, WWE commentator snuck in a few lines of dialogue from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which also served to reference Rhodes' past with the company. "The flow of time is always cruel and a thing that doesn't change with time is just a memory of younger days," Graves said. That's a paraphrase of some dialogue said by Sheik to Link when Link returned to his old home within Kokiri Forest. Given that Ocarina of Time is Rhodes' favorite Legend of Zelda game, the line was a nice nod to both Rhodes and the franchise.

