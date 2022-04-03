ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

Tornado survivor intake center to open in Elgin Tuesday and Wednesday

By Tara Brolley
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is opening a two-day survivor intake center in Elgin this week to offer relief to those affected by the tornadoes on March 21....

cbsaustin.com

MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Chevy Silverado Miraculously Drive Away After a Tornado Flips It Over

At least one tornado was spotted touching down southwest of Elgin, Texas during bad storms Monday night, and a storm chaser following the weather managed to capture some truly harrowing footage of a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck getting tossed around and flipped over, before landing on its wheels and actually managing to drive away after.
ELGIN, TX
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once...
TYLER, TX
KHOU

Severe storms possible early next week

After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
13 WHAM

Governor Abbott calls it a 'miracle' no one was killed during Monday's tornadoes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KEYE) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling it a “miracle” that two tornadoes in Williamson County did not cause any deaths. Monday night he joined Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell at the Williamson County Emergency Services Operations Center to announce that the State of Texas is prepared to provide whatever help is needed for people to start repairing their homes and businesses.
ENVIRONMENT
insideedition.com

Mother Who Lost Family in Iowa Tornado Speaks About Moving Forward

The mother who lost four of her family members during a deadly Iowa tornado spoke to "Good Morning America" about pushing to move forward after loss. Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were gathered at the grandparents house, and authorities said that the home did not have a basement and they were huddled together in a pantry while the tornado wreaked havoc, according to ABC News.
IOWA STATE

