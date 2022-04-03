ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

One day dry rest of the week a bit soggy

By Brittany Ward
localdvm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Sunday! Clouds will begin to clear as the sun starts to set. High pressure will begin to move into our area overnight, and winds will decrease. Sunday night will be dry but chilly due to the lack of cloud cover. High mountain valleys could see freezing fog late tonight. Lows...

www.localdvm.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
WBTW News13

Looking ahead to late Tuesday storm potential

A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
KTVZ

A winter storm watch starts Sunday morning

The weekend looks to be mild, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low-pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Soggy, chilly on winter’s final day

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, and the last day of astronomical winter, Detroit!. Today will be wet, murky and chilly. Showers become more scattered as it becomes colder tonight. Just in time for the beginning of spring, brighter and milder weather arrives Sunday and the day after. Cooler, damp weather comes by the middle of next week.
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
KTVZ

Dry for a few more days

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but we will stay dry. Breezes will be light and variable. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. We will see a variable cloud cover Thursday and Friday, but we are not expecting any showers until Friday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is likely for much of Saturday and highs will be in the low 50s. We return to mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WKRN News 2

Clouds today, sun tomorrow

After a chilly and frosty start, southwest winds warm us into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay cloudy for much of the day with a few showers possible this afternoon. A cool night expected with mid and upper-30s and a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow we warm to the mid-60s under a sunny sky. […]
WFLA

Warm with showers returning Monday

The sky will be mostly clear heading into the overnight hours with lows dropping into the mid and upper 60s Monday morning. A few showers will work their way from south to north tomorrow morning and early afternoon which will provide the best chance of rain to the Bay Area. Late afternoon showers and storms […]
WTAJ

Mild weather will be with us through the rest of the week

A disturbance will move along this front Tuesday into Tuesday night. This will give us a partly to mostly cloudy sky in the northern part of the region where a sprinkle or shower in a few spots. Farther to the south there will be more in the way of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.
WWL-AMFM

Beautiful weather the rest of the week

After enduring devastating weather which spawned two tornadoes, the rest of the week will be perfect weather. “Today lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. A weak and dry cold front will pass through the area Friday resulting in…
WTAJ

Clouds will dominate our weather for most of the rest of the week

An approaching disturbance combined with a developing flow from the Atlantic Ocean will bring us more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday. Some sprinkles can not be ruled out over the Laurel Highlands. With more clouds, temperatures are not going to rise out of the 50s. A warm front will bring plenty of clouds on Wednesday with rain developing. The clouds, rain, and an easterly flow will combine to make a chillier day. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.
WTHR

Soggy Saturday - Sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — There were a few severe storms across southern Indiana on Friday night. The threat for severe weather ends overnight. It will be a soggy Saturday with off and on rain showers all day. It will be cooler too, with highs in the 40s. The forecast for the...
KXLY

A warmer and dry week ahead – Mark

We are starting to dry and warm up. Today will be both sunny and cloudy, and we’ll see some warmer temperatures. We’ll hit the 60s by Wednesday and stay dry through Saturday. Today will be mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Our highs are above average...
