Inter wins at Juventus 1-0, Napoli beats Atalanta to go top

By DANIELLA MATAR AP Sports Writer
Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Inter Milan halted its poor run of form in the best possible way by beating fierce rival Juventus 1-0 to boost its Serie A title chances and hinder its opponent’s own hopes on Sunday. Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted a penalty at the second time of...

www.recorderonline.com

