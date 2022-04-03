ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FWC offers Spring BearWise tips to reduce conflicts with bears

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDtOW_0eyI45JO00
Spring BearWise tips to reduce conflicts with bears (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

ORLANDO, Fla. — With spring bringing warmer weather to Florida, bears are becoming more active.

While black bears generally are not aggressive, they have injured people in Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

That’s why Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding residents to follow the six BearWise Basics to avoid conflicts.

1: Never feed or approach bears.

Feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people. It is illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and cause conflicts.

2: Secure food and garbage.

Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

3: Remove or secure bird and wildlife feeders.

Remove wildlife feeders. If wildlife feeders are left up, only put enough food out for wildlife to finish eating before dark and make feeders bear-resistant.

4: Never leave pet food outdoors.

If feeding pets outdoors, only put food outside for short time periods and bring in leftover food and dishes after each feeding.

5: Clean and store grills.

Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use.

6: Alert neighbors to bear activity.

If you see a bear, let your neighbors know.

More information on how to live with bears can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

Teen boy’s fatal fall at Florida theme park becomes a TikTok trend

A teen’s fatal from a Florida theme park ride is being used in a TikTok trend that many creators have denounced as insensitive and distasteful. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson died last week after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Videos of the fatal fall circulated on social media, sparking criticism of platforms like Twitter for allowing graphic “snuff” content.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Wildlife Conservation#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. March 24, 2022. Editorial: Chasing daylight, Rubio descends into darkness. Marco Rubio finally showed up for work. Then he did the wrong thing. Last week, Florida’s senior senator sneaked through the chamber a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s been a Rubio priority for years.
FLORIDA STATE
WLUC

Tips for spring break travel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring break is here and people are heading to warmer weather. Holiday Travel Vacations in Marquette is letting people know the do’s and dont’s of spring break travel. The travel agency says it’s important to have an airlines app in case they have last-minute schedule changes, and if you’re traveling out of the country, check COVID restrictions. Finally, if you haven’t made your arrangements yet, they say it’s now or never.
MARQUETTE, MI
Eyewitness News

CT DEEP shares tips on how to be ‘Bear Aware’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is reminding residents to be “Bear Aware.”. DEEP says black bears are more active in the early spring as they come out of their winter rest. The department is sharing tips they say can help...
HARTFORD, CT
Norfolk Daily News

Tips for spring fishing

Spring. It may or may not be here on the calendar just yet. The weather has been fluctuating but the time for early spring fishing is just around the bend or could have arrived already!. If there ever was a time for you to buy your Nebraska fishing permit, check...
NEBRASKA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy