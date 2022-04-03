BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Get ready to lace up your running shoes because it is time to hit the blacktop!

Leaps Around the Lake 5K is set to take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Little Beaver State Park. If running a 5K is not for you, they are also offering a two mile walk. The race will start at shelter number two at the park.

Tickers for adults are $25 and for children five and up they are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite .

