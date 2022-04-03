ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Public Garden Tour for Kids

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Public Garden Tour takes place entirely within our beautiful Public Garden, America’s oldest public botanical garden. Kids will be entertained and educated as we stroll among the flower beds and ancient trees, hearing stories about Boston’s history, and the change-makers and artists who have...

The Ledger

GARDENING CALENDAR: Kids' program on bees

DIRT DAYS: BUSY BEES: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 19, Polk's Nature Discovery Center, Nature Classroom at Circle B Bar Reserve, 4399 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland. Program for kids in grades K-5. Free. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dirt-days-busy-bees-tickets-168827572815?aff=ebdsoporgprofile. Eric Eversole, 863-668-4673 ext, 204. LAWN CHAIR LECTURE SERIES: Do’s & Don’ts of...
Boston

USA Today says this Boston hotel is hip and kid-friendly

It is the former Charles Street Jail. USA Today says parents looking to score points with their kids on vacation should fare well at Boston’s Liberty Hotel. The publication released a list of 10 hip hotels across the US that your kids will love too on Monday and included the Boston stay.
The Conversation U.S.

Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground....
countryliving.com

Balcony gardens: 5 tips to transform your small space into a green haven

Balconies are the ultimate amenity for apartment dwellers. Small, yes, but their potential is endless when it comes to space-saving design, compact furniture and privacy-giving plants. Looking for balcony design ideas? You may not have a garden, but don't let that stop you from creating the outdoor space of your...
WUSA9

Eaglet dies within 24 hours of hatching at National Arboretum

WASHINGTON — A much-anticipated eaglet that hatched in D.C. on Friday did not survive its first 24 hours of life. The eaglet was known as DC8 by the many watchers of the eagle cam hosted by the U.S. National Arboretum. A nesting pair of wild bald eagles — known...
Family Handyman

What To Do With a New Plant When You Bring It Home

During the pandemic, houseplants became wildly popular. It seems like everyone started softening their interior décor with ferns, succulents and cacti. In March 2021, Garden Center Magazine polled 250 garden centers and discovered houseplant sales grew by 18. percent year over year. First-time plant owners should be open to...
BBC

Exeter community transforms 'unloved' space into park

A community has turned an "unloved and overgrown" patch of land into a park. Volunteers in Wonford, Exeter, have spent the last two years transforming the space into a "real community asset". Volunteers said sensory shrubs and other plants to benefit wildlife and residents had been planted in Wonford Pocket...
The Guardian

Country diary: Winter is loosening its grip as spring takes flight

The first day of meteorological spring has passed, but spring pays little heed to the calendar; it tiptoes in with hesitant steps. Hazel catkins, early this year and battered by February’s storms, have withered already; snowdrops are mud-spattered by heavy rain; lesser celandine flowers open as the sun melts overnight frost. And now, curlews are returning to the dale.
The Guardian

After my husband died, my life felt broken – so I planted a new tree

“I cannot take all of these losses,” I said to my therapist, The Great Wayne, as I lay down, sniffling on his absurdly proto-Freudian Peruvian rug-covered couch. I had a list of large and small losses: my parents (whom I miss every day, but orphaned at 55 does not feel like someone has done me wrong); my old house (which I miss only at the holidays when my new house is an exploding clown car of children and grandkids); my perfect, helpful and unintrusive nextdoor neighbour who moved away suddenly, replaced by someone who is none of the above; my older sister, hospitalised twice; and, more than all of these, my husband, Brian, my constant companion and best beloved, who had been gone from me and from this world for a month. Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 65, and, having seen its ravages in his own family and witnessed his own decline, he was determined not to make what he called “the long goodbye”. I supported and helped and wept, every day, while he arranged for his own peaceful and painless assisted suicide at Dignitas, in Switzerland.
Tree Hugger

Small Urban Gardens Can Be Kid-Friendly, Too

Raising children in a city has its challenges, not least of which is having minimal space to play. Any outside space that people do have is hugely important, especially if there are younger family members. As a permaculture garden designer, I often work to help those with children make their small urban gardens as child-friendly as possible.
The Independent

8 best trampolines for keeping kids entertained in the garden

There’s no denying it: kids and the young-at-heart cannot resist the joy of jumping on a trampoline. They’re fantastic for getting children moving and also tiring them out, so a trampoline is sure to be the most-loved piece of garden equipment you could invest in.Understandably some people are wary of trampolines due to safety concerns but many now come with a host of amazing features to help keep jumpers safe. From non-zip nets to netting inside the jump zone, trampoline manufacturers have many clever ways to make jumping as safe as possible.When selecting a trampoline, it’s wise to think about...
Farm and Dairy

How to spot the signs of spring in Ohio and Pennsylvania

I have been looking for signs of spring, beyond Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction, for a little over a month. I just couldn’t accept six more weeks of winter. And Groundhog Day is set more in tradition than science anyway. There are more reliable ways to identify the changing season....
