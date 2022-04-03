Downtown Sacramento Shooting | Photos from the scene

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked fast to stop a fire that started on a Downtown Sacramento street from spreading to any nearby buildings. The incident happened on Tuesday near 10th and J streets. A fire near 10th and J Street yesterday was quickly knocked down by Engine 2 . Fast response kept the fire from spreading to the building. The cause was undetermined and no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/i7asytMIlw — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 23, 2022 It appears a fire started spreading from a homeless encampment along the street. Firefighters responded quickly and put out the flames. None of the surrounding buildings were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO