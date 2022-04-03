ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Downtown Sacramento Shooting | Photos from the scene

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers...

TODAY.com

Teen boy’s fatal fall at Florida theme park becomes a TikTok trend

A teen’s fatal from a Florida theme park ride is being used in a TikTok trend that many creators have denounced as insensitive and distasteful. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson died last week after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Videos of the fatal fall circulated on social media, sparking criticism of platforms like Twitter for allowing graphic “snuff” content.
ORLANDO, FL
Sacramento Bee

Sacramento police investigating shooting that injured man along El Camino Avenue

Officers were investigating a shooting that injured a man early Tuesday in Old North Sacramento, police said. The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of El Camino Avenue, between Forrest and Fairfield streets. Officers arrived at the shooting scene and found the man with at least one gunshot wound, said Officer Chad Lewis, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.
SACRAMENTO, CA
8 News Now

Police investigate shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrived to the scene of a shooting Friday shortly after 11 a.m. near I-15 and D Street. A victim was taken to UMC Trauma after being shot and is expected to recover. Police say no suspects are in custody at this time. The northbound D street ramp at I-15 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sacramento

Crews Quickly Stop Fire That Started On Downtown Sacramento Street From Spreading

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked fast to stop a fire that started on a Downtown Sacramento street from spreading to any nearby buildings. The incident happened on Tuesday near 10th and J streets. A fire near 10th and J Street yesterday was quickly knocked down by Engine 2 . Fast response kept the fire from spreading to the building. The cause was undetermined and no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/i7asytMIlw — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 23, 2022 It appears a fire started spreading from a homeless encampment along the street. Firefighters responded quickly and put out the flames. None of the surrounding buildings were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Billings Gazette

Photo: Deceased man discovered by police downtown

A Billings firefighter covers a deceased man on North 27th Street after police patrol officers discovered the body at the corner of North 27th and 8th Avenue North on Sunday afternoon. Police at the scene said there was no evidence of foul play.
BILLINGS, MT
ABC4

17 new LDS temples announced during April 2022 General Conference

(ABC4) – As the April 2022 General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place over the weekend, officials announced 17 new temples will be built in the near future. President Russell M. Nelson has announced 100 new temples since he became the Church leader in 2018. With this latest announcement, […]
RELIGION
CBS Denver

Consecutive Tragedies: Woman Killed By Driver While Paying Respects At Late-Friend’s Roadside Memorial

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in northern Colorado was celebrating the life of a loved one who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in 2021 when suddenly a car hit those at the celebration of life, killing another loved one in the same location as the first tragedy. Friends and family of William “Billy” Thompson were gathered along Eastman Park Drive in eastern Windsor on April 2, 2022 to commemorate the one year anniversary of Thompson’s tragic passing. Those attending the memorial were releasing balloons at the location where he died, just east of Diamond Valley Drive, when suddenly a westbound...

