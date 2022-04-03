ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zeke Smith & Nico Santos Engaged

extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emTVz_0eyI3TLO00

“Survivor” contestant Zeke Smith, 34, and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Nico Santos, 42, are leveling up in their relationship!

On Saturday, Smith popped the question to Santos at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The proposal comes four years after they met at the same ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBg9B_0eyI3TLO00

After Smith asked for his hand in marriage, Santos wrote on Instagram, “I said yes. You have my heart forever @zekerchief.”

Zeke gushed, “He said yes. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you to @glaad and @tiffanyandco for making it magical.”

In 2018, Smith confirmed their relationship on social media.

He tweeted, “I guess everybody knows about my hot little 25 year-old boyfriend now. Oh, haaayyy @nicosantos.”

Zeke appeared on “Survivor” in 2016 and 2017.

On 2017, Smith was outed as transgender by contestant Jeff Varner.

At the time, he told People magazine he didn’t want to be “the first transgender ‘Survivor’ contestant.”

He went on to say, “I’m not ashamed of being trans, but I didn’t want that to be my story. I just wanted to go out on an adventure and play a great game. I just wanted to be known for my game.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
extratv
extratv

64K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

31M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Us Weekly

When Did Katie Thurston and John Hersey Start Dating? A Timeline From ‘The Bachelorette’ and Beyond

Even Katie Thurston didn’t know what she was promising when she declared her Bachelorette ending was a “first” for the franchise. After appearing on season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2021, ABC named the Washington native their season 17 star. She subsequently started filming in Palm Springs and met 30 contestants, including […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Smith
Tri-City Herald

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Transformation: See ~Sizzling~ Makeover Photos

She’s all smiles! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is feeling like the best version of herself after undergoing an incredible makeover and transformation. Fans were first introduced to the Brazilian bombshell on the hit TLC show, and she continued to document her life changes on social media. After going through a tough breakup with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, Larissa decided to focus on herself.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Beverly Hills#People Magazine#Glaad#Tiffanyandco
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

Over the past few days rumors about Tiger Woods potentially playing in the Masters have grown louder. Earlier this week, Tiger, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas made the trip to Augusta National. Woods reportedly “looked good” playing a full 18 holes. Of course,...
GOLF
Glamour

Are Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale Dating?

We might have a new celeb couple on our hands in Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale, as if living in a world amid Bennifer 2.0, Kourt and Trav, Kim and Pete, and Zoë and Channing is not enough. Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spotted getting quite chummy with Underworld...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Diddy Gives Update on Will Smith and Chris Rock Following Oscars Slap

Sean “Diddy” Combs claims he knows what transpired between Will Smith and Chris Rock after that infamous smackdown at the Oscars. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris. The New York Post dubbed Smith “Best Smacktor” over the incident.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Duggar Sibling Just Got Married

The Duggar family continues to expand. Us Weekly reported that Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissman tied the knot. Their nuptials come three months after they announced their engagement. Duggar and Wissman reportedly exchanged vows on Saturday. The pair got married at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and later celebrated...
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Here's where Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley really stand following their recent breakup, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2022, starting with this off-and-on couple… Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have now been seen together practically every week since mid-February — when the news broke that they'd supposedly called it quits. On March 20, they were spied packing on the PDA at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California. An onlooker told People magazine that they "seemed really happy" and were "very affectionate" with each other — they "kissed each other's heads" and she even sat in his lap at one point! Two days later, E! News reported that, according to a source, the actress and the professional football player are focusing on "rebuilding their relationship" — though their engagement remains off. "They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are. They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long," said the source, adding that the Emmy nominee and the NFL quarterback "aren't getting too far ahead of themselves," though things between them are "working out" and they're "very much enjoying this time together."
NFL
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy