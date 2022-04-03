ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Cold air slowly fades this week

By Mark McLean
13 WHAM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, NY (WHAM) - A storm system will slowly move off the east coast later this evening into tonight. Cold air will continue to move south into WNY behind this system tonight. The temperature will drop into the lower-30s later tonight into Monday morning. If you're getting a little...

13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Snow, Rain, Sleet for Thursday

It’s been a somewhat cool day, although pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Our highs have mostly remained in the mid and upper 40s with some lucky 50s far south. Our skies began sunny and now we see some more clouds filling in from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
WWMT

Winter's comeback: Snow chances accompany cold air this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a taste of spring several days earlier this month, winter makes a comeback in the weekend ahead. Light rain was moving through West Michigan Friday evening with temperatures still mainly in the 40s. Falling temperatures late Friday will cause precipitation to switch over to snow, continuing overnight through Saturday morning.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Wham
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Cold Air Funnel Spotted In Hartselle

A few showers and thunderstorms are developing across North Alabama Wednesday afternoon, producing heavy downpours. A cold air funnel was even spotted by a WHNT viewer! Matt Reynolds took this picture on Nanceford Road in Hartselle. Cold air funnels are typically harmless, but in rare occasions have made contact with...
HARTSELLE, AL
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/3 Sunday morning forecast

Overnight, clouds started to build in advance of our next storm system. Today's low is 43.Rain started to overspread the entire region just before daybreak on Sunday. It initially begins as snow, or a rain/snow mix for typical colder spots such as northwestern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley. A light coating to an inch is possible in these locales before a quick changeover to all rain.Rain will be ongoing throughout the day. Totals will be in the .25-.50-inch range, with isolated higher amounts, especially in Ocean County, and should end completely by 8 p.m.It will be cooler than today, with the high right around 50. Skies begin to clear out on Sunday night. The low in the city will be 40, while 30s will be common in the suburbs. 
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Snow returns this weekend

We have been pretty spoiled this past few weeks as we have had little to no snow. That will change this weekend as snow showers start to fly this afternoon into the evening hours, and we expect surfaces to be primarily wet during the daylight hours. As our temperatures cool...
ENVIRONMENT
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: A cold start to week, but turning warmer

ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels a lot like winter at the moment, with freezing temperatures and widespread light snow across Tompkins County, but that will be short-lived as a resurgence of warm air brings temperatures into the 60s by Thursday, albeit with widespread rain. More tranquil and cool though not cold conditions will settle in for next weekend.
ITHACA, NY
WOWK

Storms coming mid week and a cold weekend ahead

Judge denies teenagers request for new sentence in …. Gov. Justice signs bill banning abortions based on …. Mason County man charged in Tudor’s Biscuit World …. Catlettsburg community grieves loss of marine killed …. Busy construction season underway. Severe Weather Awareness Week: StormTracker 13 Advantages. Where is the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Bring Me The News

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather conditions

The Twins could play Thursday's Home Opener against the Mariners in miserable weather conditions, or move it to Friday for slightly better weather. A strong storm system is poised to deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday this week, with Thursday's high temperature only forecast to be 40 degrees with rain and snow in the morning followed by drizzle and winds gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Turnto10.com

Arctic cold front Sunday leads to a winter feel early this week

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures are seasonable for one more day, but a return to winter-like weather is almost here. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Sunshine early Sunday gave way to more cloud cover as a cold front slowly nears, and unlike Saturday's, this one is arctic in origin.
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy