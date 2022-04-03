ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Officials warn of dangerous rip current in Bay County

By Emily McLeod
 1 day ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Double red flags have been posted at one access on county beaches as of Sunday afternoon.

Officials said there is a dangerous rip current located at beach access 88.

Double Red Flags flying in Panama City Beach

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the location is behind Beachside Resort. Officials said the water appears to be calm, but the rip current is about 50 yards wide and is carrying swimmers out about 100 yards.

There have been distressed swimmers pulled from the water at this location but no drownings.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital where he recovered. EMS checked out two other swimmers and they were also okay.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to not enter the water at this location. BCSO Beach Patrol is monitoring the waters at this location and will change the beach flags when conditions improve.

