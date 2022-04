For the second time in as many days, Oregon’s starting pitcher had a strong performance until seeing UCLA’s lineup a third time through and it proved costly yet again. Isaac Ayon allowed four runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter and struck out five over 4.2 innings, with three runs coming on four hits during a pivotal fifth inning in a 4-3 loss for the No. 20 Ducks against the Bruins at Jackie Robinson Stadium on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO