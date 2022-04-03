ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Jaylen Brown declines to comment on vaccination status

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BFCO_0eyI13eZ00
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown won't discuss anyone's vaccination status. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of a report last week from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps indicating that the Celtics and Sixers might have unvaccinated players, Bontemps asked Jaylen Brown about his COVID-19 vaccination status, and Brown refused to comment, saying he wouldn’t speak about his or anyone else’s status when it came to the vaccine (Twitter link via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe).

Keith Smith of Spotrac and Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald have the full quote from Brown (Twitter links):

“Last year I missed the playoffs. This year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a vice president of the players association, it’s a part of my job description to protect our players’ rights and our medical privacy. So you won’t hear me commenting on my status or anybody else’s.”

This is notable because on Jan. 15, Canada implemented a rule barring unvaccinated players from entering the country, so if the Celtics face the Raptors in the playoffs, Brown might not be eligible to play in Toronto.

Last Monday, Boston kept four players out of action in its first game at Toronto since the new rule was implemented. It was the second night of a back-to-back, so their absences could have been unrelated to the new rule. The four were Robert Williams, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Brown.

Sources told Bontemps that Williams has received the vaccine, Horford later stated that he’d be “ready to play wherever,” and Tatum said on media day that he was vaccinated, but he defended people who chose not to be. Brown made a similar statement, saying the vaccine is a matter of choice.

The Celtics blew out the Wizards on Sunday afternoon by a score of 144-102, with Brown putting up 32 points (on 12-17 shooting), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes. With Boston’s victory and Milwaukee falling to Dallas, the Celtics moved into second place in the East with a 49-30 record.

Boston closes its schedule with three road games against Chicago, Milwaukee and Memphis, so the C's won’t play in Toronto again unless the two teams meet in the playoffs. The Raptors are currently the fifth seed in the East with a 45-32 record.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Carmelo Anthony on retirement: 'You’re going to hear it straight from me'

Whenever Carmelo Anthony decides to retire, he’s determined that no one else is going to break the news, writes Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. Anthony discussed the topic after Friday’s practice but gave no indication that he’s thinking about ending his career. At age 37, he remains a valuable weapon off the Lakers' bench, averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 38.7% from three-point range.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Four seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton and Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius both declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, reports Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports (Twitter links). Hamilton will forgo his final year of college eligibility, but Mucius will maintain his for next year. UConn guard R.J. Cole (via Twitter) and Rutgers...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Raptors#Boston#Espn#Sixers#The Boston Globe#The Boston Herald
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Mavericks Trade Features Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets have a clear focus as a franchise for the long-term; build around LaMelo Ball. After selecting the near All-Star guard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the trajectory of the team has changed. Ball has emerged as an intriguing building block that...
NBA
NBC Sports

Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics. In addition to improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pacers takeaways: The Jays propel C's in bounceback win

The Boston Celtics snapped their two-game skid with a hard-fought win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 128-123. It was hardly a cakewalk for the C's against the 13th-place Pacers at TD Garden. Despite missing several key players, Indiana hit shot after shot against Boston's top-ranked defense and kept it close until the final buzzer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Didi Louzada may make Trail Blazers debut this week

Trail Blazers wing Didi Louzada has been listed as probable to debut for Portland on Wednesday when his new team faces his former team, the Pelicans, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN (via Twitter). On Tuesday, Portland revealed that big man Jusuf Nurkic and guards Eric Bledsoe and Anfernee Simons would...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rudy Gobert believes Jazz need to 'sacrifice for each other'

Last Wednesday night, following a blowout loss to the Celtics, Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert attempted to diagnose the team’s issues and consider how to fix them, with Gobert stressing the need to “sacrifice for each other,” while Mitchell called out the Utah’s execution and energy level. As Sarah Todd of The Deseret News relayed at the time, Gobert expressed confidence that enduring some adversity would make the team better.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wizards blown out in epic fashion by Jayson Tatum's Celtics

The Washington Wizards lost to the Celtics 144-102 in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have recently been playing their best basketball in months and when they ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night against the Mavericks, they jammed the blade. But on Sunday, the buzzsaw cut right through, as the red-hot Boston Celtics steamrolled the Wizards by 42 points in a game they were in control every step of the way.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: James Harden told Kevin Durant he would sign extension with Nets

James Harden told Kevin Durant twice during the offseason he’d sign an extension agreement with the Nets, Logan Murdock of The Ringer reports. Harden made those assurances when they took a trip to Greece. However, Harden began to sour on his situation in Brooklyn after Durant injured his knee in January. Harden was also upset by Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, which led to a nosedive down the Eastern Conference standings.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Iowa All-American forward Keegan Murray declaring for draft

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray, currently projected as the fifth-best player on the ESPN big board, is declaring for the draft, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Murray played a bench role during his freshman season, with the offense focused around reigning 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza, a senior in 2020-21. Garza was eventually selected with the No. 52 pick by the Pistons during the 2021 draft. Murray averaged 7.2 PPG across 18 MPG.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Auburn’s Walker Kessler declares for NBA Draft

Auburn sophomore Walker Kessler will declare for the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Kessler is ranked No. 24 on ESPN’s big board. As Givony notes, he received Naismith and NABC National Defensive Player of the Year honors this season, averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics starting center Robert Williams has torn meniscus

Celtics big man Robert Williams, who underwent further testing on his injured left knee Monday, has suffered a meniscus tear and will miss, at minimum, several weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link) was the first to report the team’s fear...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy