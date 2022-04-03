ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Odd Taxi Reveals New Movie Footage in Special Promo

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOdd Taxi has revealed new footage from the upcoming movie in the latest trailer for Odd Taxi: In the Woods! The original anime series from OLM and P.I.C.S. directed by Baku Kinoshita and written by Kazuya Konomoto is one of the more surprising success stories of the last year. Originally debuting...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Drops New Trailer

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be coming back for one final anime movie, and has released a new trailer! Negi Haruba's original manga series for The Quintessential Quintuplets is now complete, and that has had fans wondering about how the anime would be approaching the series' ending. The second season of the series brought the story closer than ever to an end as Fuutarou is one step closer to piecing together his memories of the past (and ended on one major mystery for the future), and soon fans will get to see how it all comes to an end with one final anime project.
ComicBook

New Blue Beetle Rumor May Reveal Movie's Villain

Blue Beetle is officially ramping up production with the announcement of multiple new cast members. It was recently revealed that George Lopez and a plethora of new actors have joined the film. Now, a new rumor reveals that the film will feature The Indestructible Man and a new female villain.
ComicBook

New Moon Knight Promo Image Revealed

Moon Knight just revealed a new promo image of the titular hero. Over in Australia, The Green Guide got their hands on a new photo of Oscar Isaac's confused mercenary. In front of an Egyptian backdrop, both Marc Spector and Mr. Knight jostle for control over their body. It seems very far out, but if you've heard about the Disney+ series, it makes a ton of sense. Moon Knight begins with fans following Steven Grant, a museum worker who is having trouble falling asleep. From the outset, Isaac's portrayal of the confused bookworm helps ground the viewer in a word where things are only going to get weirder. Marvel seems to know that they have a winner in the costume department as all of Moon Knight's looks have been huge hits with the fans. Both the bandaged uniform with the moon insignia weapon and Mr. Knight's very formal attire with the mask have been shared countless times on social media.
epicstream.com

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Here's everything you need to know about Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Episode 1. As most winter 2022 anime titles are wrapping up, fans' eyes are on the spring anime season and few are as anticipated as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3. The student council members have established themselves as some of the most recognizable and well-loved characters in ongoing anime romances, and we're looking forward to seeing more of them. Here's everything you need to know about Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Episode 1's release date and time!
ComicBook

Odd Taxi: In the Woods Shares New Trailer

Odd Taxi didn't play itself up as a hit when it debuted last year, but the anime sure fooled everyone. The quiet thriller snuck up on fans with its friendly characters and a tense string of mysteries. It didn't take long for its team to greenlight a movie for fans, and now the new trailer for Odd Taxi: In the Woods has gone live.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
ComicBook

Puppy From Betty White Oscar's Tribute Adopted by John Travolta and His Son

Betty White's Oscar tribute led to John Travolta and his son adopting a puppy. During The Academy Awards, the entire house took a second to remember the Golden Girls star as she was featured in the In Memoriam segment. As a part of White's work during her career, she tried to help animal causes whenever possible. That led to Jamie Lee Curtis holding a tiny pup named Mac & Cheese on-stage. They were looking for a home for the dog. Travolta's youngest son Ben is going to be taking care of Mac for the time being. The Pulp Fiction star shared a picture of their new trio on Instagram and social media couldn't get enough of it.
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Will Smith's Oscars Slap

As most expected, Saturday Night Live waited no time at all to lampoon the most infamous slap of the week. Halfway through the live sketch comedy's latest episode, Chris Redd appeared as Will Smith attending this year's Academy Awards. Oscars-goers played by Jerrod Carmichael and Kyle Mooney then tried to get selfies with the actor throughout the bit, despite him slapping and cursing out an off-screen voice.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Shuts Down Anti-Will Smith Chant at his Comedy Show

We're now in the fifth day of discussing nothing but Will Smith and Chris Rock's already-infamous altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, and it appears as though no one is ready to stop talking about it just yet. Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which caused her husband to walk on the stage and smack Rock in the face on national television. We've seen every angle of the event at this point, and heard from just about everyone in Hollywood with an active Twitter account, but the cycle continues. The incident has now made its way to Rock's new standup comedy tour, though he's not the one talking about it.
ComicBook

Watch: Chris Rock Addresses the Will Smith Slap in Clip From Stand-Up Show

After a few days of silence, Chris Rock finally opened up about what occurred on the stage at the 94th Oscars when Will Smith approached him and slapped him on live television. Rock opened about it during a stand-up show in Boston, scheduled long before the events that took place on Sunday, beginning his set to the audience with a question that prompted laughter, "How was your weekend?" Rock quickly dispelled any notion that he might have a lot of material about what transpired between he and Smith for the show, noting that he's still processing what even happened. Watch the clip for yourself below!
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
