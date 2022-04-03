ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels' Taylor Ward: Back in action Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Ward (undisclosed) is starting in right field and batting fifth in Sunday's Cactus League...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Gold Glove Award Winner Sent Down To Red Sox Minor League Camp

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth. One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
NESN

Los Angeles Angels Designate Justin Upton for Assignment

Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Upton was due to make $28 million this season, but the Angels have realized that is a sunk cost and will move on from the veteran outfielder. This comes one season after doing the same thing with future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols. The Angels have shown these past two seasons that they aren’t afraid to move on from bad contracts.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout, Brandon Marsh, and Jo Adell’s time is now following Angels’ Justin Upton announcement

Justin Upton spent the end of 2017 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, and has played a role in the outfield ever since in Anaheim. That is, until now. The Angels recently announced that they were designating Upton for assignment. The outfielder will make $28 million this season despite the Angels decision to release him. But the fact that the team was willing to cut him even with the immense salary means that the time is now for top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.
MLB
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Taylor Ward
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Slated for at least 450 at-bats

Angels managers Joe Maddon said Saturday that he wants to get each of Marsh, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward 450 to 500 at-bats this season, Scott Bordow of MLB.com reports. The playing-time outlook for all three players widened with the organization's decision to DFA Justin Upton, and Marsh has essentially clinched what was already expected to be a starting role in left field. Upton's presence would have undoubtedly eaten into Marsh's at-bats, so the move to part ways with the veteran certainly helps the 24-year-old's fantasy outlook. His ability to play all three outfield spots is also a positive, though he figures to yield time to Ward on occasion.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocky spring continues

Melancon allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over one inning in Saturday's spring training game against the White Sox. Melancon is the Diamondbacks' closer, but he's had a rocky spring with six runs allowed in 3.1 innings. He's perceived to have high stability in the closer role, but in case things go sideways, Ian Kennedy is the closer-in-waiting.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out with Grade 2 oblique strain

Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Rojas will be out for "weeks, not days" after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Rojas was set to start on the left side of Arizona's infield, but he'll now be sidelined for Opening...
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tomas Telis: Dispatched to minors

The Dodgers reassigned Telis to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Telis, who signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in December, was one of two catchers cut from big-league camp Tuesday. The 30-year-old's last big-league action came with the Marlins in 2018, when he slashed .207/.258/.241 over 31 plate appearances.
MLB
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Back in big-league camp

Ellis is back with the Diamondbacks in big-league camp Sunday in the wake of Josh Rojas' oblique injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday and will make a quick return to major-league spring training with Arizona in need of more infield depth. The 26-year-old is only 2-for-15 with six strikeouts in Cactus League play, but the injury to Rojas could allow him to snap a spot on the Opening Day roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Wins backup job

Herrera will be the backup catcher after the Diamondbacks reassigned Juan Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Herrera has been with the organization since 2014 but will be making his first appearance in the majors. He'll back up Carson Kelly, while the Diamondbacks use Daulton Varsho mostly in center field. Herrera is 3-for-16 (.188) this spring and slashed .248/.346/.705 over seven minor-league seasons (393 games).
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Heads to MiLB camp

The Dodgers reassigned Romero to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. After a productive run overseas in Japan, Romero returned stateside for the first time since 2016 back in February, when he inked a minor-league deal with the Dodgers. Despite his reputation as one of Japan's top power hitters, Romero wasn't able to impress in his limited Cactus League action, going 2-for-13 with a double and four strikeouts. The 33-year-old will presumably report to Triple-A Oklahoma City and hope to earn a promotion to the Dodgers at some point later this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Shane Greene: Heads to minors

The Dodgers reassigned Greene to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Greene was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 33-year-old righty has 341 career MLB appearances to his name and 67 saves, but he's coming off a rough 2021 campaign split between the Dodgers and Atlanta in which he saw his walk and home-run rates spike considerably. The walk issues persisted this spring, as he issued free passes to two of the six batters he faced in Cactus League play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Marte: Optioned to Triple-A

Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Marte made his big-league debut with four appearances down the stretch last year, and he won't make the Angels' Opening Day roster. He covered 7.1 innings for Salt Lake last season and allowed seven earned runs with a 7:5 K:BB.
MLB

