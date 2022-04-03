Angels' Taylor Ward: Back in action Sunday

The Dodgers reassigned Romero to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. After a productive run overseas in Japan, Romero returned stateside for the first time since 2016 back in February, when he inked a minor-league deal with the Dodgers. Despite his reputation as one of Japan's top power hitters, Romero wasn't able to impress in his limited Cactus League action, going 2-for-13 with a double and four strikeouts. The 33-year-old will presumably report to Triple-A Oklahoma City and hope to earn a promotion to the Dodgers at some point later this season.
