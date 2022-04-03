Angels' Taylor Ward: Back in action Sunday

Angels managers Joe Maddon said Saturday that he wants to get each of Marsh, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward 450 to 500 at-bats this season, Scott Bordow of MLB.com reports. The playing-time outlook for all three players widened with the organization's decision to DFA Justin Upton, and Marsh has essentially clinched what was already expected to be a starting role in left field. Upton's presence would have undoubtedly eaten into Marsh's at-bats, so the move to part ways with the veteran certainly helps the 24-year-old's fantasy outlook. His ability to play all three outfield spots is also a positive, though he figures to yield time to Ward on occasion.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO