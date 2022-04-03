ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shoots man, 20, following crash

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — A man was in critical condition after being shot by a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy Sunday following a crash on an interstate on-ramp, Louisiana State Police said.

State police said in a statement Sunday evening that two St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that a car ran off the U.S. 51 to westbound Interstate 10. The deputies approached the car which carried driver Kendell Prembrook, 19, and passenger Jacoby Williams, 20.

During the encounter with the two passengers, a deputy shot Williams, police said. Police did not immediately provide further details about the incident, including what led to the shooting.

Williams was transported to a local hospital by the deputies. He is currently in critical condition.

Police said that one AK-47 style firearm and one 9mm handgun were recovered from the scene.

No further details were immediately available. State police are investigating.

