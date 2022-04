Click here to read the full article. Ever since fans found out about Kylie Jenner’s baby name change, they’ve wondered what could’ve prompted such a major change of heart from the mother of two. Now, some social media users are convinced the answer lies in Kylie’s ongoing feud with her former friend, influencer Tammy Hembrow. As fans know, Kylie welcomed her second child with partner Travis Scott on February 2, 2022. The pair are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in 2018. In an announcement on her Instagram Story, Kylie initially shared that she and Travis decided to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO