Iowa State

Iowa to kill 52,000 more hens and turkeys because of bird flu

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa agriculture officials announced Sunday that another 15,000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys will have to be killed after bird...

Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
Another flock of chickens identified with bird flu in Iowa

Volunteers gather to continue derecho cleanup, over 19 months since storm. Volunteers helped people at a senior living center in Cedar Rapids still in need of cleanup from the derecho back in August 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids restaurant is cooking up food to help the people...
One in eight of Iowa’s laying hens dies in bird flu outbreaks

In less than three weeks, more than 10 million egg-laying hens have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the country. The casualties included 13% — one in eight — of laying hens in Iowa, the No. 1 egg-producing state, said the Agriculture Department on Monday.
Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
Bird flu found in a wild bird in Pennsylvania

Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been detected in a wild bald eagle found dead in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. This marks the first detection of the HPAI H5N1, or bird flu, in birds within Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the finding March 25. In addition to the...
Iowa shuts down bird exhibits at fairs due to bird flu

The Cougars take the court in the third-place game Saturday against Princeton. Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign. The Mankato YWCA is hosting a free online 21-day challenge to provide the community with resources about racial justice. Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies. Updated: 6 hours ago.
USDA: More than 6 million Iowa egg-laying hens have died from bird flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — One in eight Iowa egg-laying hens has died this year from the bird flu, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA also says 6.3 million birds have been infected across four Iowa counties. That includes 5.3 million of them from one commercial egg...
Dozens of birds at Derry sanctuary euthanized after turkeys die of avian flu

DERRY, N.H. — Dozens of birds have been euthanized after New Hampshire's first confirmed case of the current avian flu strain in domestic birds. The owners of Pumpkin Wall Farm animal sanctuary said they're devastated that dozens of their animals have to be euthanized, but they're hoping it can be a teaching moment for other farm owners.
