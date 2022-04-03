ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Pedestrian hit by car in Dayton

By Riley Phillips
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a man was hit near W. Third St. and N. Williams St. around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

