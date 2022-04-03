Pedestrian hit by car in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton Sunday afternoon.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a man was hit near W. Third St. and N. Williams St. around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on his condition.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0