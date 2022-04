On Monday evening, Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and looking to leave the team this offseason. Kepnang, who averaged 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block in his 14.5 minutes per game this season, was always more of an impact player than he showed to be on the stat sheet. As a 6 or 7-man coming off of the bench, ‘Franck the Tank’ always brought the energy for the Ducks and quickly became a fan favorite in his time in Eugene thanks to his infectious effort and hard work on both ends...

EUGENE, OR ・ 50 MINUTES AGO