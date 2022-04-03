Brandin Cooks drawing trade interest, 3 ideal landing spots

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been traded a whole lot during his otherwise brilliant eight-year career.

Despite putting up north of 1,000 yards six times, Cooks has found himself traded by the likes of the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Could this continue during the 2022 offseason with the Houston Texas reportedly receiving calls about trading for Cooks?

“I was told that the Texans have received multiple calls on Brandin Cooks. That teams have some interest. He’s a classic deep threat that could fit in a lot of offenses. He has a concussion history…a bit of an issue. He’s been traded a lot, but he can always play. He’s traded a lot because he’s very good and he’s very fast.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Brandin Cooks ( h/t Bleacher Report )

Given how the wide receiver market has played out with Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill signing record-breaking contracts, it’s no surprise that teams are interested in Cooks.

Brandin Cooks contract: $13.7 million cap hit in 2022; contract voids in 2023

As you can see, acquiring Cooks would come with a relatively cheap 2022 cap hit and without a long-term commitment. Hence, why there’s interest in the wide receiver’s services.

Below, we look at three ideal landing spots for one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers add Brandin Cooks

Fresh off trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders , Green Bay is obviously in need of a few wide receivers. In fact, the team also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency .

It’s an interestingy dynamic to look at. The wide receiver market in free agency is not great. Green Bay will likely have to look at a trade if it is to provide two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers with a legitimate threat outside. As of right now, Allen Lazard is the Packers’ leading returning wide receiver with 40 catches a season ago. Ouch!

Philadelphia Eagles trade for Brandin Cooks

The Eagles have an absolutely dynamic pass-catching option for young quarterback Jalen Hurts in that of DeVonta Smith . This hasn’t stopped Philadelphia from being in on wide receivers heading into the 2022 NFL Draft . After all, the team does boast three first-round picks.

Assuming for a second that general manager Howie Roseman wants to target positions of need in the draft, it makes sense to pull off a trade for Cooks.

Brandin Cooks stats (2021): 90 receptions, 1,037 yads, 6 TD, 67% catch rate

Cooks did all of that with a rookie in Davis Mills targeting him throughout a majority of the 2021 season. Imagine what he’d be able to do by taking a back seat to Smith in Philadelphia. It would be dynamic.

Arizona Cardinals trade for Brandin Cooks

Arizona lost star wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a ridiculous long-term contract . We’re not going to blame general manager Steve Keim for not matching said offer.

With that said, there’s now a major hole at wide receiver behind the dominating DeAndre Hopkins in the desert. A.J. Green remains a free agent. Meanwhile, 2021 draft pick Rondale Moore is better suited for the slot. Why not add Cooks on the cheap to team up with Hopkins and Moore?

In an NFC West that’s absolutely loaded at wide receiver , the Cards are a step behind. They need to fix that in short order. Cooks would do just that.

