Halsey will attend the Grammys days after surgery

By Celebretainment
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey plans to attend the Grammy Awards just days after undergoing surgery. The 27-year-old star hasn't attended the ceremony since 2017, but Halsey is determined to be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (04.03.22). In an Instagram post, the chart-topping singer wrote: "The last...

Halsey
