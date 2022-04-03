ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana sheriff's deputy shoots man, 20, following crash

Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — A man was in critical condition after being shot by a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy Sunday following a crash on an interstate on-ramp, Louisiana State Police said....

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Office Release Name Of Man Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed Thursday in a deputy involved shooting. It happened shortly before noon in the area of Broward Boulevard and 27th Avenue, near the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives from various units were working a planned operation when they attempted to take Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, into custody. Zy Shonne Johnson (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) During an afternoon press conference, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said Johnson crashed his car, before turning a gun in the direction of deputies before he was shot. “He decided to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KCRA.com

Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill suspect in Discovery Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect late Tuesday night in Discovery Bay. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said deputies were handling a domestic violence situation when a person with a weapon came at them, “forcing deputies to discharge their firearms.”
DISCOVERY BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Louisiana State Police#Louisiana Sheriff#Ap#The Baptist Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Akron Beacon Journal

Boy, 13, arrested, others sought, in bullet-riddled carjacking attempt at Akron apartment

A woman was punched in the face and her car riddled with bullets in a carjacking attempt Saturday that ended with a 13-year-old boy being arrested, police said. Akron police are looking for other suspects in the incident, in which the woman, 27, said teenage boys attempted to take her car while she was unloading groceries at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy