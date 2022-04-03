ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Wind Advisory Posted For Parts Of Hawaiʻi Island

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAIʻI ISLAND - East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph could affect areas on the Big Island through Sunday evening. UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Wind Advisory for Hawaiʻi island until 6...

www.bigislandvideonews.com

