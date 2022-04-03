ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

By Mike Vulpo
E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much anticipation, the 2022 Grammys are expected to kick off April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While the city and venue may be different from years past, many things remain the...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News
E! News

162K+

Followers

42K+

Posts

55M+

Views

Related
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
John Legend
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Carpet#Las Vegas#Bts#Maverick City Music
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

See the Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!. When you're invited to music's biggest night, you have to turn up your fashion game. While a little black dress is always a safe choice for the Grammys, stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Madonna have taken things to the next level by using the ceremony's red carpet as an opportunity to show off their eclectic styles. We've seen some pretty daring drips over the years, whether it be celebs arriving in an egg-shaped pod or rocking head-to-toe florals (complete with a bucket hat and matching protective face mask per COVID-19 protocols, of course).
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Closes Out the Grammys Red Carpet in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

All Eyes Are on Chloë's Leg Slit in This Purple Oscars Dress

Chloë is having a serious leg moment at the 2022 Oscars. On March 27, the "Have Mercy" singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning purple dress with a major leg slit. The one-shoulder dress also featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve on the same arm, adding a dramatic twist to the asymmetric look. Chloë's leg slit on that same side of her dress goes all the way up to her rib cage, as she's fully leaning into the red carpet trend we've seen from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Barbara Palvin, and more as of late.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
In Style

Lady Gaga Skipped the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet While Wearing a Dreamy Tulle Gown

While she may not be up for any Academy Awards this year — her role of Patrizia Regazzi in House of Gucci not getting a nod is honestly unbelievable — Lady Gaga arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party before heading to Hollywood's biggest night to party and present. When it was announced that she'd be on stage to hand out a trophy, fans expected a major fashion moment and the superstar (and former nominee) didn't disappoint, wearing a dreamy cream gown while posing alongside longtime friend, David Furnish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Beyoncé Wows in Bright Citron Feather Look for 2022 Oscars Performance

Beyoncé paired her powerful performance of Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard with some seriously show-stopping fashion at the 2022 Oscars. The Grammy-award winning musician, 40, took the stage from Serena and Venus Williams' hometown tennis courts in Compton, California looking glamorous as ever in a custom neon citron look by David Koma to open the 2022 Oscars. The bright and bold look featured a feather-adorned citron top, matching high-rise briefs, a semi-sheer high-low skirt, opera gloves and ankle-strap pumps.
COMPTON, CA
Distractify

Quite a Few Artists Have Withdrawn and Boycotted the Grammy Awards Over the Years

Unfortunately, various artists have felt that the Recording Academy has exhibited unfairness over the years. There are many artists with nominations in the double digits — we’re looking at you, 50 Cent — who have only received a win for a collaboration as opposed to their solo work. Not to mention, other artists have been completely snubbed despite dominating the charts. So, it's no surprise that many artists don't consider the Grammys to hold the weight that it used to.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch: Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys. Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga. The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
MUSIC
E! News

E! News

162K+
Followers
42K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy