Julius Randle's Injury Status For Knicks-Magic Game
The New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.View the original article to see embedded media.
The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their star forward Julius Randle.
The 2021 NBA All-Star has been ruled out for the game due to a quad injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Knicks and Magic both come into the game already having been eliminated from playoff contention.
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
