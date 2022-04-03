Julius Randle's Injury Status For Knicks-Magic Game

The New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The 2021 NBA All-Star has been ruled out for the game due to a quad injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks and Magic both come into the game already having been eliminated from playoff contention.

