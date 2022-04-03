ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Films starring Will Smith reportedly put on hold after Oscars slap

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0OuS_0eyHvdpk00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix and Sony have reportedly put movies Will Smith was set to appear in on hold after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

The Netflix film “Fast and Loose” was already looking for a new director after David Leitch – who directed “Deadpool 2” and executive produced two John Wick movies – withdrew from the project a week before the Academy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter . After Smith slapped Rock, the movie and its search for a new director were put on pause.

“Fast and Loose” was set to follow a criminal who lost his memory after an attack, Variety reports . The character is then forced to learn about his two identities, one as a wealthy crime lord and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Could Oscar slap put a dent in Will Smith’s bankability?

Additionally, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter that while Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscars, Sony is also pausing production of “Bad Boys 4.” As he’d done in other films in the “Bad Boys” franchise, Smith was set to star as Mike Lowrey, IMDb shows .

Smith is also starring in Apple TV+’s “Emancipation,” a drama following a runaway slave who joins the Union Army, according to Variety . While it has a 2022 release date, The Hollywood Reporter says “Emancipation” remains in post-production.

Apple, Netflix, and Sony have not yet commented on the statuses of these projects.

Police offered to arrest Will Smith over slap, Oscars producer says

At the Oscars just a week ago, Smith walked onto the stage after Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and slapped him. A short time later, Smith won the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”

Smith, who issued a public apology a day after the Oscars, resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday. In a statement sent to NewsNation through the actor’s publicist, Smith said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Rock declined to file charges and, during his first public appearance at a comedy show in Boston, said he was “still processing” what had happened .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman’s death ruled suspicious, investigation underway in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in Pelzer Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. deputies received a call to Eastview Road after a woman was found inside the residence by a family member. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the woman dead […]
PELZER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leitch
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Nexstar#The Academy Awards#Cia#Apple Tv#The Union Army
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
WSPA 7News

Woman identified following crash involving Anderson Co. deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed following a crash with an an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Anderson County. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 28 Bypass around 3:20 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan sedan was entering SC28 from […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSPA 7News

Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person fell off Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, the call came in at 9:08 p.m. Saturday and police are investigating the incident. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WXIA 11 Alive

These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars. Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. After much hand...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
CNET

Morbius' Release Won't Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as Theaters

Morbius, a spinoff from the Spider-Man universe of live-action films, is hitting theaters Friday. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, ushered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films to streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix all have track records with same-day releases, too.
TV & VIDEOS
WSPA 7News

Staley pushes prospect pipeline in aim to diversify coaching

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Women’s college basketball has largely been shaped by legacy coaches like Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma. The 68-year-old has 11 national championships with the Huskies. They’ll play South Carolina for the NCAA championship. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says she has no interest in staying on the job until she’s 68. She’s focused on trying […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy