ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

10 injured as UNC fans celebrate Final Four win

By Lillian Donahue, Nexstar Media Wire, Rodney Overton, Ashley Anderson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dw58O_0eyHvaBZ00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ( WNCN ) – Pure elation was coursing through Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on the University of North Carolina’s 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Saturday night Final Four game that ended Coach K’s 42-season career.

Thousands flooded the streets of Chapel Hill following the March Madness win over the school’s rival. Video from about 11:15 p.m. showed a fire burning on Franklin Street. Fans were also spotted climbing telephone poles and jumping over fires, and a woman was seen being taken away by officers to get medical help.

Chapel Hill police estimated 35,000 people took to the streets.

Officials said 10 people were injured in the crowd, and four were taken to hospital.

Workers watching NCAA tournament cost businesses $14B

Police closed streets and rerouted traffic around the area late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

UNC will face the No. 1-seeded Kansas Monday night in the championship game.

Monday will mark the fourth meeting in the season between Kansas and North Carolina, but the first in the national final since 1957, before the tournament had become what it is today.

Carolina won the title game in triple overtime over Wilt Chamberlain and the Jayhawks. The Tar Heels won in 1993 on the way to the title and Kansas returned the favor in 2008, then also went on to take the championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman’s death ruled suspicious, investigation underway in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in Pelzer Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. deputies received a call to Eastview Road after a woman was found inside the residence by a family member. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the woman dead […]
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

Staley pushes prospect pipeline in aim to diversify coaching

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Women’s college basketball has largely been shaped by legacy coaches like Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma. The 68-year-old has 11 national championships with the Huskies. They’ll play South Carolina for the NCAA championship. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says she has no interest in staying on the job until she’s 68. She’s focused on trying […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Tar Heel, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#The Duke Blue Devils#1 Seeded Kansas#Jayhawks#The Tar Heels#The Associated Press
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSPA 7News

Woman identified following crash involving Anderson Co. deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed following a crash with an an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Anderson County. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 28 Bypass around 3:20 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan sedan was entering SC28 from […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
WSPA 7News

Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person fell off Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, the call came in at 9:08 p.m. Saturday and police are investigating the incident. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for […]
GREENVILLE, SC
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
cbs17

Photos show scene on court after UNC topples Duke, Coach K

(WGHP) — It may not be the championship game, but for North Carolina, the Final Four Battle of the Bloods may have been the biggest game of the year. Famed rivals Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill battled to see who would move on to face Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy