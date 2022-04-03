ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kansas, North Carolina leaning on dynamic duos in title run

By JOHN MARSHALL
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lg3bm_0eyHv2SE00
FINAL FOUR Ochai Agbaji (centro), de Kansas, festeja con sus compañeros Jalen Wilson (10), Remy Martin (11) y K.J. Adams (24) luego de vencer a Villanova en el Final Four, el sábado 2 de abril de 2022, en Nueva Orleáns (AP Foto/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — North Carolina's top offensive priority, particularly early in a game, is to feed the ball to Armando Bacot in the post. Once the opposing team inevitably starts sending extra defenders at the Tar Heels' big man, Caleb Love has more space to let 3-pointers fly or drive to the basket.

Good luck trying to stop it. No one in the NCAA Tournament has yet.

“I’ve always felt working inside/out is the way for successful offensive basketball and that’s the way we’re going to do it,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis.

So does Kansas.

The Jayhawks answer to the Bacot and Love combo is David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji.

North Carolina and Kansas, the last teams standing, have numerous offensive options with multiple players who can put up 30 points any given night.

But the winner of of Monday night's national championship game could come down to which team can slow the other's dynamic duo.

Agbaji and McCormack were part of Bill Self's heralded 2018 recruiting class — fifth nationally in the 247 Sports composite — but were far from the headliners. The marquee names in that group were Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson.

While those two moved on, Agbaji and McCormack remained in Lawrence, honing their games and their confidence to put the Jayhawks on the doorstep of their first national championship since 2008.

The 6-foot-10 McCormack, often called soft early in his career, averaged 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while giving Kansas an inside presence opposing teams have to account for. He was a big reason the Jayhawks got past Villanova in the national semifinals Saturday night, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.

The 6-5 Agbaji always had explosive athleticism and has worked on his shooting touch, becoming more confident as the years have gone by. He led Kansas with 18.9 points per game this season and has been a difference-maker through most of the NCAA Tournament, including a 21-point game against Villanova.

“I'm extremely happy for these guys and what they've given us,” Self said. “They've been great ambassadors and role models for our school and our community. And they both put in the time to give us a chance to be here.”

So did Bacot and Love.

Love arrived in Chapel Hill with plenty of accolades: McDonald's All-American, five-star recruit, Missouri player of the year. The athletic 6-5 guard didn't live up to the expectations that came with it, stumbling through an uneven freshman season.

Love turned a corner as a sophomore, becoming a more confident, multi-level scorer. He's taken a star turn in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 30 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and 28 against Duke in the national semifinals.

“One of the many things I love about Caleb is he wants to be on the biggest stage,” Davis said. “I’ve been a part of a number of big-time atmospheres as a player and as a coach. (Saturday) it was right there and that’s where Caleb wants to be.”

Bacot averaged 9.6 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman and has gotten better with each season. Always a good shot blocker and rebounder, he's been a dominant force on the glass while expanding his offensive repertoire.

The 6-10 forward averaged 16.5 points and was third nationally with 13.1 rebounds per game. Bacot grabbed at least 15 rebounds the last four NCAA Tournament games, including 22 against Saint Peter's in the Elite Eight and 21 against Duke.

Bacot sprained his right ankle against the Blue Devils, but stayed in the game and is expected to play in Monday's title game.

“It's important that we make sure he stays off the glass, but that's easier said than done because he's such a great rebounder,” Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot said.

Two blue bloods will play for a national championship Monday night. The outcome will likely come down to which team can get a handle on the other's dynamic duo.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WGAU
WGAU

19K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow WGAU and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Devon Dotson
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

NCAA woes: More fixing needed for hoops, all college sports

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — If the nine months that led to Monday night's national title game between Kansas and North Carolina have proven anything, it's that college basketball and all of college sports are changing. Whoever shapes all these changes — and it won't necessarily be the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#The Tar Heels#The Ncaa Tournament#Jayhawks
SB Nation

North Carolina’s 3 keys to victory vs. Kansas for men’s national championship

While they’re unlikely to come up in any sort of debate over the NCAA tournament’s “greatest Cinderella ever,” North Carolina finds itself just one win away from matching 1985 Villanova as the lowest-seeded team to ever win the national championship. The newfound respect for the 8th-seeded Tar Heels is on full display in the fact that they are a mere 4-point underdog to a Kansas team that is a No. 1 seed and which has been one of the national title favorites all season long.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Santana, Rodríguez, Rondón suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK — (AP) — Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout. The...
MLB
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
60K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy