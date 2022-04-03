Jane Seymour loves life as an 'independent woman'

Following the termination of her nine-year conservatorship, Amanda Bynes is thanking fans for their ‘well wishes’ and looks forward to her ‘next chapter.’. After a judge decided to end the conservatorship that dominated Amanda Bynes‘ life for nine years, the actress shared a statement with PEOPLE magazine on the matter. “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” the 35-year-old said, via her layer David A. Esquibias.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO